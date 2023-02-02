Pet Valu Donates $1.6 million Worth of Premium Dog and Cat Food to Help Canadian Pets and Pet Lovers in Need

335,000 lbs of donated Performatrin® to be distributed by Ontario SPCA, Food Banks Alberta, BC SPCA, Animal Food Bank and Wild West Animal League

MARKHAM, ON, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Pet Valu, the leading Canadian specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies announced today it is donating $1.6 million worth of its premium, proprietary dog and cat food Performatrin to help pets and devoted pet lovers in need across Canada. The donation, which weighs more than 335,000 lbs and includes more than 33,000 bags of kibble, will be delivered to the Ontario SPCA, Food Banks Alberta, BC SPCA, Animal Food Bank and Wild West Animal League starting this week.

"A food donation of this magnitude has an enormous impact. In addition to ensuring thousands of pets will not go hungry for months to come, we can now re-direct the funds that we'd set aside for food to other areas of need," says Jennifer Bluhm, Vice President, Community Outreach Services, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. "At a time when the rising cost of living is making it difficult for some pet lovers to feed, and even keep, their pets, this contribution will help ensure pets can stay with the families who love them and enable us to provide better support to the animals in our care."

With the goal of helping as many pets in need as possible, the pallets of Performatrin will be shipped from warehouses in Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver to the Ontario SPCA, Food Banks Alberta, the Animal Food Bank, the BC SPCA, and Wild West Animal League. These organizations will then distribute the food to rescue partners, food banks and communities across Ontario and western Canada.

"We are very excited to be rebranding our award-winning Performatrin line-up to Performatrin Prime, which offers the same quality food with new and improved packaging," says Kendalee MacKay, Chief Merchandising Officer at Pet Valu. "This carefully planned transition presented a unique opportunity to donate our remaining stock of Performatrin, while continuing to deliver a great experience to our customers. We are thrilled to continue our support for local pet shelter and rescue facilities across Canada by providing additional nutritional aid to pets and devoted pet lovers in need."

Sold exclusively at Pet Valu, the Performatrin family of brands which includes Performatrin Prime, Performatrin Naturals, Performatrin Ultra and Performatrin Ultra Limited, offer a wide range of quality products and dietary needs to support each stage of a pet's life and health. As the national feeding supporter of Lion's Foundation of Canada Dog Guides Pet Valu provides Performatrin dog food and treats to all puppies, breeding dogs and Dog Guides in training.

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 700 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 40 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, a premium product offering and engaging in-store services. Pet Valu's neighbourhood stores offer more than 7,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of premium, super premium, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.

