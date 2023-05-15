Pet Valu Creates Memorable Moments with New Wedding and Expanded Birthday Collections

Celebrations line supported by 360 marketing campaign including five-page wedding-style celebration feature in FASHION Magazine

MARKHAM, ON, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Reinforcing its commitment to creating memorable moments for pets and devoted pet lovers, Pet Valu, the leading specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, is expanding and refreshing it's popular Bailey & Bella® Celebrations line. Today, Pet Valu introduced its new "I Do Too" Collection, a bigger and revitalized Birthday Collection and new Gotcha Day accessories and toys.

"Devoted pet lovers across Canada are incorporating their pets into an increasing number of important life milestones, from weddings to birthdays," says Idan Driman, VP, Marketing at Pet Valu. "We are very excited to launch an expansion of our Bailey & Bella Celebrations line to help provide fun, joyful ways for pets to join in the celebration. With new and refreshed products ranging from pet dresses and tuxedos to simpler bandanas and toys, pets can now participate at their own comfort level."

The new Bailey & Bella® Wedding Collection features a flower pink dress and black tux with matching collars and leashes so pets can join in the ceremony or photos as ring bearer or flower girl. For pets who want a smaller role, there are wedding-themed bandanas and toys. The Bailey & Bella® Birthday Collection includes comfortable and fashionable tanks and T-shirts as well as plush birthday-themed accessories and toys. There's also a matching Cat Birthday Collection. As many pet lovers don't know their pets' birthdays, Pet Valu has introduced a new Bailey & Bella® Gotcha Day accessory and four new Gotcha Day toys.

The expanded Celebrations line is being supported by a 360 marketing campaign. The campaign includes a five-page feature in FASHION magazine's summer print edition as well a premium digital page on fashionmagazine.com. The feature showcases devoted pet lovers with their pets dressed in apparel and accessories from Bailey & Bella®'s "I Do Too" collection. The images have been repurposed into assets that will be shared on FASHION, Hello!, Toronto Life and Wedding Bells' social channels. Additionally, Pet Valu Animal Care experts will be sharing tips on how to integrate pets into weddings on paid segments on national and regional TV talk shows including BT Canada, The Morning Show, CTV Morning Live and more. Pet Valu will also be promoting the Celebrations Collection through its social channels, website and digital flyer.

The Celebrations line is available in Pet Valu's family of stores across Canada including Pet Valu, Bosley's, Paulmac's, Total Pet and Tiso and at petvalu.ca

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 700 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 40 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, a premium product offering and engaging in-store services. Pet Valu's neighbourhood stores offer more than 7,000 competitively priced products, including a broad assortment of premium, super premium, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.

