Pet Valu Brings More Convenience to Devoted Pet Lovers with Launch of AutoShip

MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Pet Valu, the leading Canadian specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, today announced the launch of AutoShip, a subscription-based service enabling devoted pet lovers to automatically receive the pet essentials they need on a recurring schedule of their choice. With convenience in mind, AutoShip offers pet lovers the option of having their essential products shipped to their home or ready for pick up in one of Pet Valu's 640+ local stores, outside of Quebec.

Pet Valu is deeply committed to giving back through its "Companions for Change™" program and it is using AutoShip to support the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides. Dog Guides' mission is to empower Canadians living with disabilities to navigate their world with confidence and independence, by providing a Dog Guide at no cost. Starting today until December 31, 2022, for every product added to an AutoShip subscription, Pet Valu will donate $20 worth of Performatrin® dog food to the Dog Guides' feeding program. The program feeds all future Dog Guides puppies and dogs in training.

"While subscription services are not new to the market, the big differentiators of Pet Valu's subscription service from other Canadian pet retailers is the option to pick up your order in-store or have it shipped to your home, and the support each new subscription provides to Dog Guides," says Tanbir Grover, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer Pet Valu. "AutoShip gives devoted pet lovers the flexibility to choose when and how they want their subscription filled, all while enabling them to support a worthy cause, at no additional cost to them. At Pet Valu, we feel like part of the community. We know our customers and neighbours, and it's these incredible relationships that help us bring people together to support pets and people at amazing organizations across Canada, like Dog Guides."

Today's announcement represents the latest enhancement of Pet Valu's omni-channel platform. Over the last several years, Pet Valu has invested to modernize its technology infrastructure and expand its digital capabilities. Most notably, this included the national roll-out of a transaction website with direct-to-home delivery capability completed in February 2021, upgrades to point-of-sale technology completed in July 2021, and activation of a click-and-collect fulfillment option across all corporate and franchised stores in September 2021.

Pet Valu's AutoShip includes food, health and wellness, litter and bedding, treats, waste management, water and fish care, house training and grooming products. Registering is easy: Pet lovers simply visit https://www.petvalu.ca/about-autoship to set up a recurring order at the desired frequency. The products ordered will automatically arrive at their home or be waiting, ready-to-go in-store at the interval they choose. Skipping or cancelling an order is easy and can be done at any time, subject to certain terms and conditions. For full terms and conditions, please visit https://www.petvalu.ca/autoship-terms .

"Each day, busy pet parents who have run out of essentials come into our stores looking for the products they need in a hurry," says Grover. "AutoShip is the latest convenience we've introduced to make it as easy as possible for our devoted pet lovers to ensure they always have their required products on hand."

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. ("Pet Valu") (TSX: PET) is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 700 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 40 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, a premium product offering and engaging in-store services. Pet Valu's neighbourhood stores offer more than 7,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of premium, super premium, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.

For further information: Katherine Clark, [email protected], 416-453-3288