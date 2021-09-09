Pet Valu Announces Participation in the Jefferies Virtual Pet Summit

MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. ("Pet Valu" or the "Company") (TSX: PET), the leading Canadian specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, today announced that the Company will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Pet Summit on Thursday, September 16, 2021. A pre-recorded fireside chat will begin at 4:20 PM Eastern Time, featuring Richard Maltsbarger, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Grady, Chief Financial Officer.

The presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at investors.petvalu.com. An online archive will be available for a period of 30 days following the presentation.

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 600 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 40 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, a premium product offering and engaging in-store services. Pet Valu's neighbourhood stores offer more than 7,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of premium, super premium, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.

SOURCE Pet Valu Canada Inc.

For further information: James Allison, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.petvalu.com/ca

