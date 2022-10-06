Pet Valu Announces Multi-Year Agreement with Vancouver Canucks

Pet Valu marks its first sponsorship agreement with a major sporting franchise

MARKHAM, ON, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Pet Valu, the leading Canadian specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, today announced a multi-year sponsorship agreement with the Vancouver Canucks of the National Hockey League (NHL). The agreement with Canucks Sports & Entertainment (CSE), which also includes the Vancouver Warriors of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) and the Abbotsford Canucks of the American Hockey League (AHL), makes Pet Valu the first major pet speciality retailer in Canada to unite with this major sports property.

"This is a big and exciting opportunity. Many Canucks players, their fans and individuals at CSE are devoted pet lovers so teaming up with the organization is a great fit," says Tanbir Grover, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer. "Each day Pet Valu creates memorable moments for pet lovers and their pets and through this sponsorship we will be creating even more special interactions that tie the love of sports and the love of pets together. We have lots of fun things planned for the upcoming season to bring this relationship to life.

Designed to help amplify Pet Valu's banners in the Western Canada, including Bosley's by Pet Valu®, Pet Valu®, Tisol ® and Total Pet ®, the sponsorship agreement will connect devoted pet lovers and sports fans through engaging content, entertaining game presentation integration, prizing as well as impactful promotional assets including broadcast visible signage. It also will allow Pet Valu to spotlight its "Companions for Change™" Program, including adoption events throughout the year and support key Pet Valu community initiatives.

"Canucks Sports & Entertainment is excited to welcome Pet Valu brands to our family," says Terry Kalna, CRO of Canucks Sports & Entertainment. "Our fans love our teams and their pets. We are thrilled to bring this collaboration to life and see Pet Valu create memorable moments for our fans and their pets."

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. ("Pet Valu") (TSX: PET), is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 700 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 40 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, a premium product offering and engaging in-store services. Pet Valu's neighbourhood stores offer more than 7,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of premium, super premium, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.

About CSE

Canucks Sports & Entertainment is Western Canada's sports & entertainment leader providing world class entertainment in multiple venues in British Columbia. From watching one's first NHL game to singing along with a favourite artist, Canucks Sports & Entertainment strives to create unforgettable moments that inspire, excite and unite us all. Regardless of the score, the event or the night, our goal is to provide a world class experience for you and your guests from the moment you arrive, to the end of the event.

