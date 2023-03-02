/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States./

MARKHAM, ON, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. ("Pet Valu" or the "Company") (TSX: PET), the leading Canadian specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, today announced Linda Drysdale will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective March 6, 2023.

Ms. Drysdale is a seasoned finance executive with over 25 years of experience in financial planning and analysis, risk management and audit functions. Most recently, she served as Chief Financial Officer of Interac Corp. since 2020 and prior to that had an 11-year career at Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, including as Chief Financial Officer of Canadian Tire Bank from 2010 to 2016. Ms. Drysdale was appointed to the Board of Directors of Pet Valu (the "Board") on August 12, 2021, as in independent director, and to Chair of the Audit Committee of the Board on November 9, 2021. She will serve as a non-independent director of the Board until March 6, 2023.

"We are thrilled to have Linda join as our new CFO," said Richard Maltsbarger, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As a valued member of our Board, and having served as Chair of the Audit Committee, Linda possesses an in-depth understanding of our business and systems, and together with her deep experience, we believe she is uniquely positioned to help support our growth over the coming years."

The Company has commenced a search for Ms. Drysdale's replacement on the Board.

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 700 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 40 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, a premium product offering and engaging in-store services. Pet Valu's neighbourhood stores offer more than 7,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of premium, super premium, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.

Forward looking and other cautionary statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual information form dated March 8, 2022. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and Pet Valu does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

