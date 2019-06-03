Pet-related charities across Canada encouraged to apply for grant from the Pet Valu family of stores for rescue transportation or mobile outreach clinics

"The pet overpopulation is a direct result of animals being left unaltered. Thousands of animals across Canada end up in shelters or left to roam the streets where they are subject to neglect and or abuse each year," says Daryl Vaillancourt, Chief of Humane Programs and Community Outreach, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. "We are very grateful for the vehicles the Pet Valu family of stores has donated as they are specifically designed to help us address this problem."

Canadian animal companion charities who would like to apply for a rescue transfer/adoption vehicle or a mobile spay and neuter/wellness clinic should email grants@petvalu.com for an application. Applications received by June 20, 2019 will be eligible for the 2019 grants. Applications for the 2020 grants will open in August 2019. Grants are available for Canadian rescues, shelters and charities only.

Since Pet Valu launched its Giving Back Project last year, it has donated more than $400,000 in one-time grants. These grants have helped cover the cost of four mobile trucks, including:

Ontario SPCA Mobile Animal Wellness Services – unveiled today

Niagara SPCA and Humane Society Outreach Mobile Unit – unveiled today

Niagara SPCA and Humane Society Recovery Unit – launched in 2018

North Bay & District Humane Society Animal Rescue Express – launched in 2018

"Pet Valu is deeply committed to giving back to local pet-related causes," says Rose Ferrante, Vice-President, Marketing, Pet Valu. "Our goal is to have more mobile animal hospitals and rescue transportation vehicles across Canada and we are looking for the right partnerships with rescue or charity organizations to help more pets in need."

