Pet Parents Across Canada Can Now Shop PetSmart on Instacart

PetSmart is the first dedicated pet retailer available on the Instacart App in Canada

BURLINGTON, ON, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ -- PetSmart and Instacart today announced a partnership to offer same-day delivery of pet food, toys, accessories and items across more than 150 PetSmart stores in Canada. PetSmart is the first pet retailer in Canada to join the Instacart App, giving pet parents even more ways to shop for all their pet solutions, needs and wants.

Pet parents of all species can shop PetSmart through Instacart for all essentials and must-have products like food, treats, litter, toys, apparel and accessories. Through Instacart, more than 7,000 PetSmart items are available for same-day and scheduled delivery in as fast as an hour. This includes large items such as dog crates, cat towers and aquariums as PetSmart will leverage Instacart's Big & Bulky fulfillment solution.

"Pet parents continue to seek convenience and more digital shopping options, and we look to meet them with a seamless and enjoyable experience," said Cherise Ordlock, senior vice president of digital at PetSmart. "Our partnership with Instacart is a testament to our commitment to meeting our customers where they are and giving them more ways to shop with us."

"As the pet industry continues to surge in growth, customers are increasingly seeking efficient and seamless solutions to meet their beloved pets' needs," said Blake Wallace, senior director of retail partnerships at Instacart. "That's why we're thrilled to partner with PetSmart and offer their vast selection of pet essentials for delivery across Canada. Their customers can now conveniently access the products they need to care for their pets, with just a few clicks, making pet companionship an even more rewarding experience."

Offering delivery of items in as fast as one hour, Instacart is available to over 90% of Canadian households. Instacart delivers from more than 4,000 stores across all 10 Canadian provinces, including all PetSmart Canada locations.

To shop PetSmart Canada on Instacart visit Instacart.ca or search for PetSmart in the Instacart App.

About PetSmart Canada

PetSmart Canada is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart Canada, we will do anything for pets! Every day with every connection, PetSmart Canada's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart Canada provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. To learn more, visit PetSmart.ca.

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,100 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 80,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com.

