PesoRama Inc. Virtually Opens the Market

PesoRama, operating under the JOi Canadian Stores brand, is a Mexican value single price-point dollar store retailer. PesoRama launched in 2019 in Mexico City and the surrounding areas, targeting high density, high traffic locations. PesoRama's 18 stores offer consistent merchandise offerings, which include household goods, pet supplies, seasonal products, party supplies, health and beauty, snack food items, confectionery, and more.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Friday February 25, 2022



Time: 9:00am - 9:30am



Place: Virtually Broadcast

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Alyssa Barry, [email protected]