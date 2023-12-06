MONTRÉAL, Dec. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ , Cogeim and Demonfort, have announced a new condominium project called Perspectives Bates. Located at the intersection of Bates and Pratt streets, where Town of Mount-Royal meets Outremont, the building will offer 73 units spread over 7 floors. Delivery is scheduled for fall 2024.

In addition to breathtaking views of Mount Royal and extending as far as the Laurentians, Perspectives Bates will dazzle buyers with upscale units featuring large, bright rooms. From the outset, careful attention was paid to the layout of the common areas, which were designed to encourage socialization and relaxation, with a gym, outdoor pool, lounge and large terrace with BBQ.

Response to the project has been excellent, with 50% of the units already sold.

Built with sustainability in mind

A short walk from the Outremont metro station and the future REM's Canora station, Perspectives Bates is in a prime location in terms of access to public transit. Bicycle parking will be available to encourage active transportation.

Promoting sustainable construction and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the project is aiming for LEED Silver environmental certification by incorporating sustainability principles into its design, including optimizing energy efficiency through sunlight and natural lighting in interior spaces, recycling and composting facilities to promote waste reduction, and storm water management.

"We are especially proud of this project, which benefits from a unique location where the Town of Mount Royal meets Outremont. Residents of Perspectives Bates will enjoy one of the city's most charming living environments, in the heart of a charming neighbourhood filled with shops, restaurants and parks, and within walking distance of Université de Montréal's new MIL campus, HEC Montréal, public elementary and high schools, and sports facilities. The project blends seamlessly into its surroundings."

Ali Lakhdari, Cogeim

Ali Lakhdari,

Cogeim

"Perspectives Bates is a quality project that has been thought through to promote a lifestyle that is in tune with the planet. Among other things, the building will be high density, energy efficiency will be optimized, and we have limited the creation of heat islands by reducing mineralized surfaces as much as possible. We will also have EV charging stations and many bicycle racks."

Florent Moser, President, Demonfort

Florent Moser

President, Demonfort

"Seventy-four new condo units will be available next fall in Montréal, close to a green and transformational transit system. This project fits in perfectly with our mission to invest in sustainable real estate projects."

Martin Raymond, President and CEO, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

Martin Raymond,

President and CEO, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

About Demonfort

Demonfort has been developing, carrying out and managing real estate projects for 20 years. The company stands out for the quality and diversity of its projects, which include the conversion of factories and heritage buildings into condominiums, as well as the construction of residential condominiums, rental buildings and new homes. www.demonfort.ca

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ drives economic growth and employment in Québec by strategically investing in profitable and socially responsible real estate projects in partnership with leading industry players. The Fonds immobilier supports projects across Québec in the residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial sectors, in particular those that consider ESG (environmental, social, governance) factors with a view to developing sustainable properties. As at June 30, 2023, the Fonds immobilier had 47 projects with a combined value of $6.2 billion in development or construction, 70 portfolio properties under management, 3.7 million square feet of land for development and a cumulative total of $337 million invested in social and community projects. The Fonds immobilier is a member of Bâtiment durable Québec.

