Personalization will be Key to the Post-pandemic Customer Experience Journey

"Health and hygiene will become a central focus for consumers. From product placement to internal business operations, companies will have to put health and hygiene into their core business strategies," said Chaitanya Habib, TechVision Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Also, enabled by new connectivity technologies, cars will become points of health, wellness, and wellbeing. Top technologies such as healthcare wearables, mHealth apps, technologies for clean and pathogen-free interiors, driver monitoring, and diagnosis will gain strong footholds in the industry."

Habib added: "Personalization using behavioral data will be key for the post-pandemic customer experience journey. We forecast enterprises' use of customer behavior analytics to grow 20% from 2020 to 2025. Creating intelligent experiences with the power of AI will allow companies to offer hyper-personalization of the individual consumer journey, which is a prominent component of converting an adopter into an advocate. Use of existing data and analytics will help retain customers and allow for product upselling."

Market participants should leverage the following strategic recommendations:

Extreme personalization of the consumer journey : Advanced natural language processing devices and interactive digital assistants, combined with Big Data and AI, will extract meaning from unstructured datasets to analyze customers' preferences, modes of communication, and relationships across diverse user groups to enable a high level of personalization.

: Advanced natural language processing devices and interactive digital assistants, combined with Big Data and AI, will extract meaning from unstructured datasets to analyze customers' preferences, modes of communication, and relationships across diverse user groups to enable a high level of personalization. Internet of Home : As homes become a central hub with the ability to seamlessly switch between other connected environments, including offices and fitness centers, companies must develop multifunctional solutions that control multiple products and devices.

: As homes become a central hub with the ability to seamlessly switch between other connected environments, including offices and fitness centers, companies must develop multifunctional solutions that control multiple products and devices. Digital mental health care: Healthcare delivery is moving toward consumerization and patient-centric models. Patients want to stay connected and engaged with their healthcare providers. It is essential to use personal health data to understand a patient's daily behavior, challenges, and motivating factors and modify engagements accordingly. This level of personalization requires the use of digital technologies such as AI and predictive analytics.

Transformative Mega Trends Shaping Post-COVID Consumer Behavior is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's TechVision research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Transformative Mega Trends Shaping Post-COVID Consumer Behavior

K5AB

Contact:

Francesca Valente

Global Corporate Communications

E: [email protected]

http://ww2.frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

