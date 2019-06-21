Personal information: Desjardins responds to member concerns and extends its credit monitoring plan through Equifax to 5 years

MONTREAL, June 21, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - This morning, Desjardins announced that members affected by the privacy breach will be able to sign up for a 5-year credit monitoring plan with identity theft insurance.

Desjardins is listening to its members' concerns, which is why it has decided to extend the timeframe for these services. Members affected by this incident will receive an activation code in the mail over the coming weeks.

This service includes:

Equifax credit report monitoring: members can view their report and will also be alerted whenever key changes are made to their credit score, which may indicate that an unusual transaction has been made.

Internet scanning: Members will be alerted if their personal information is found on a suspected fraudulent website.

Identity restoration services: Specialists will work on the member's behalf to help restore their identity if it is stolen.

This situation only involves Desjardins caisse members who use our banking services in Quebec and Ontario. Insurance clients are not affected.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group Desjardins Group is the leading cooperative financial group in Canada and the fifth largest in the world, with assets of $304 billion. It has been rated one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the World's Strongest Banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For further information: Media Relations, Chantal Corbeil, Public Relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281-7229 or 1-866-866-7000, ext. 5557229, media@desjardins.com