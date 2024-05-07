NORTH YORK, ON, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - PERRIER, the #1 premium sparkling water brand in Canada is thrilled to announce the launch of MAISON PERRIER, an innovative range of premium sparkling beverages that features two distinct lines: MAISON PERRIER Forever and MAISON PERRIER Chic.

Forever range from PERRIER's new brand MAISON PERRIER is now available for purchase nationally at Canadian retailers; Chic range to launch this summer. (CNW Group/Perrier) Forever range from PERRIER's new brand MAISON PERRIER is now available for purchase nationally at Canadian retailers; Chic range to launch this summer. (CNW Group/Perrier)



"For over 125 years, PERRIER has embodied a dedication to quality and craftsmanship. This is a significant milestone for PERRIER as we embark on this next chapter in our remarkable brand journey, to bring unique and exceptional experiences to our consumers," says Lisa Beausoleil, President of Waters, Nestlé Canada. "Maison Perrier represents PERRIER's commitment to delivering modern, elegant, and flavourful beverage options to our valued consumers. Get ready to experience a new level of refreshment and sophistication."

Forever, created by MAISON PERRIER – MAISON PERRIER Forever is a fusion of vivid bursting bubbles and natural fruit flavours for a unique, zero sugar taste experience that freshens you up and elevates your moment. The flavours include two new innovations, Lychee, and Pineapple, as well as nine consumer favourites: Lemon, Lime, Orange, Grapefruit, Ginger Lime, Strawberry, Raspberry, Blackberry and Peach.

Chic, created by MAISON PERRIER –MAISON PERRIER Chic is a range of sophisticated mocktails designed to elevate any occasion, providing consumers with a luxurious and refreshing alternative to traditional alcoholic beverages. Created in collaboration with bartenders, an artful combination of bursting bubbles and a refined blend of concentrated juices, botanicals & natural flavours offer a unique and sophisticated non-alcoholic cocktail experience with less than 30 calories. MAISON PERRIER Chic range includes two stylish mocktails, inspired by iconic cocktails and skillfully crafted with select high-end ingredients: THE PEACH SPRITZER: A splash of fruity peach and the warm taste sensation of rose wine, and THE MOJITO: A blend of citrus and natural aromas revealing subtle notes of mint and honey.



To celebrate the launch of MAISON PERRIER, Lily Collins has been selected as global brand ambassador and Béatrice Martin, better known by her stage name, Cœur de pirate, as the brand ambassador for Quebec. Collins, the internationally acclaimed actress and style icon, embodies sophistication and elegance, making her the perfect fit to bring the brand's vision to life on a global scale. Meanwhile, Martin, the celebrated singer-songwriter known for her unique style and artistic flair, and her strong ties to Quebec culture, make her an ideal representative for the brand in the province.

As part of this collaboration, both Collins and Martin will star in a new integrated multi-channel campaign, showcasing the allure and sophistication of MAISON PERRIER. The campaign will span across various media platforms, including television, out-of-home advertising, digital channels and transit ads across Canada. Notably, Martin's involvement will extend exclusively to Quebec, emphasizing the brand's commitment to regional engagement and cultural relevance.

The MAISON PERRIER Forever range is now available for purchase at major drugstores, grocery, and convenience retailers across Canada. The MAISON PERRIER Chic range will launch nationwide at Canadian retailers this summer. The unflavoured PERRIER natural spring water products are also available.

About PERRIER Natural Spring water

For over a century PERRIER Natural Spring water has collaborated with some of the world's most famous and distinguished artists, including Andy Warhol, Salvador Dalí, Bernard Villemot and Takashi Murakami, who have each in their own way established a touch of artistic irreverence. With a story which started in 1863, in Vergèze, South of France, PERRIER Natural Spring water is recognized worldwide by its iconic green bottle and its unique bursting bubbles. We are now opening a new chapter with the premium beverages category. Learn more at perrier.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

About MAISON PERRIER beverages

MAISON PERRIER beverages are pioneering a new chapter from the makers of Perrier.

MAISON PERRIER is an uplifting new range of sparkling beverages offering a pleasurable and intense taste to meet your varying needs and taste preferences throughout the day. Whether you're looking for an uplifting mid-morning treat or refined new flavours for mocktail drinks out with friends. Learn more at maisonperrier.ca or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Perrier

For further information: Samiha Fariha, Cell: 647-268-6687, [email protected]; Media Contact: Nestlé Media Line (416) 218-2688 or [email protected]