Peroni Nastro Azzurro teams up with Toronto's renowned Pizzeria Badiali to serve up complimentary slices and beers in celebration of National Pizza Day

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Peroni Nastro Azzurro, the world's number one premium Italian beer brand, is proud to announce its partnership with iconic Toronto pizza shop, Pizzeria Badiali, in celebration of National Pizza Day on February 9th.

To celebrate the occasion, Peroni Nastro Azzurro is popping up at the beloved pizza joint to deliver a taste of Italy in the city. The two brands will collaborate to provide the ultimate Italian experience, serving customers a complimentary slice of famous Badiali pizza, paired with a Peroni Nastro Azzurro or Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, one per customer, while supplies last. The pizzeria will be serving slices of their top-selling pies, including pepperoni, margherita, and marinara as a vegan option.

Throughout the day, Torontonians will be able to get a complimentary taste of the most iconic duo, with the offer being supplied on a first-come-first-served basis, in line with the pizzeria's typical block-long lines. The Peroni Nastro Azzurro x Pizzeria Badiali partnership aims for customers to completely immerse themselves in Italian culture while giving them a crisp and refreshing taste of Peroni Nastro Azzurro or Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%.

"Torontonians have such an incredible appetite for Italian food and culture as we have seen from the popularity of Italian cuisine and beverages in the city," Katie Wright, Head of Marketing at Asahi Canada. "We are thrilled to be partnering with such an influential local establishment and to be able to serve the most premier Italian offering this National Pizza Day with the refreshing Italian taste of Peroni Nastro Azzurro, and a decadent slice from Pizzeria Badiali."

The Italian lifestyle values and celebrates all aspects of life, like spending time with family and friends, eating and drinking well, and appreciating quality in all of its forms. Peroni Nastro Azzuro's commitment to the Italian lifestyle is a brand pillar that shines through everything they do.

"Peroni Nastro Azzurro and Pizzeria Badiali is a great pairing to celebrate National Pizza Day, with both products being delicious and well made with superior ingredients," says Ryan Baddeley, Chef and Co-Owner of Pizzeria Badiali. "We are happy to be able to work with such an incredible brand to bring a fun and exciting experience to Toronto - a city that loves Italian food and drink"

Guests attending the pop-up at Pizzeria Badiali must be 19+ years old, with photo ID, to collect their complimentary Peroni Nastro Azzurro.

Date: February 9, 2023

Location: Pizzeria Badiali, 181 Dovercourt Road, Toronto, ON

Schedule: Open to the public on a drop-in basis between 12pm - 8pm

*Hours subject to change based on supply, offer available while supplies last

About Peroni Nastro Azzurro

Brewed in Italy to the original recipe since 1963, Peroni Nastro Azzurro exemplifies the traditions of Italian craftsmanship, passion, and flair. Born in Rome, in 1963, Birra Peroni brewed what was to become their greatest and most famous export: Peroni Nastro Azzurro. The No 1 Premium Italian Beer Brand Globally, Peroni Nastro Azzurro is gently brewed for an effervescent, refreshing, and crisp taste that's full of life.

About Asahi Europe & International

Asahi Europe & International is the international branch of Asahi Group Holdings, a global beverage, and food company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan. It is the outcome of years of acquisitions, which allowed Asahi Group Holdings, a traditional Japanese producer of beer, whiskey, and a wide range of food products, to establish and strengthen its business in Europe and around the globe. As of 2020, the business is established under the Asahi Europe and International organization headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic. Building on centuries of European brewing heritage, the business runs 19 production facilities in 8 countries across Europe and is the custodian of some of the best beer brands in the world, including Asahi Super Dry, Pilsner Urquell, Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Grolsch, and Kozel. Within the Asahi Group, the remit of Asahi Europe and International is also to develop and manage all export markets globally, outside of Japan and Oceania. Covering 90 markets and with over 10,000 passionate colleagues on board, the business is well-positioned to inspire people around the world to drink better.

About Pizzeria Badiali

Opened in 2021 by three friends, Pizzeria Badiali has quickly become a mainstay of Toronto eats. Serving the West Queen West area, on the corner of Dovercourt and Argyle, with New York-style pizza made with quality Italian ingredients, the single-location pizzeria serves customers by the slice or full 16-inch pie. With the vibe emulating a classic neighbourhood pizzeria, the joint is known for its high-demand, with long lineups nearly every day of operation. Toronto chef Ryan Baddeley opened the shop with friends Nick Halligan and Owen Walker, who met in 2013 while working at Bar Isabel.

