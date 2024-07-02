PERONI NASTRO AZZURRO 0.0% PARTNERS WITH CHARLES LECLERC AS FIRST EVER GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR

The newly announced multi-year partnership between Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% and Charles Leclerc celebrates what it means to live every moment the Italian way

Scuderia Ferrari HP driver and lifestyle icon, Charles Leclerc stars in new Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% social led campaign, '0.0% to 100%', driven by an episodic-content series due to be released summer 2024

The '0.0% to 100%' list, curated by Charles Leclerc , features the motorsport icon's top tips and recommendations for living every moment

Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% offers the same superior taste experience of Peroni Nastro Azzurro, with a crisp and uplifting Italian taste and 0.0% alcohol

PRAGUE, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, the super-premium Italian beer brand from Asahi Europe & International, has today announced a multi-year partnership with global motorsport and lifestyle icon, Charles Leclerc. As the first ever global brand ambassador for Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, Charles Leclerc will star in the new '0.0% to 100%' campaign, celebrating the premium brands' distinctive taste and brand ethos, 'live every moment'.

Paolo Lanzarotti, Chief Executive Officer at Asahi Europe & International said:

"We are incredibly proud to launch our new global partnership with Charles Leclerc today. As a beloved driver for Scuderia Ferrari HP and a cultural symbol of effortless style, Charles is a destined partner for Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%. and we're thrilled to welcome him to our brand family."

The '0.0% to 100%' campaign, staring Charles Leclerc, will explore the Italian way of living, a lifestyle which translates globally, and is synonymous with embracing every moment with zest and passion like the Italians do.

The campaign will be centred around an episodic social content series, set in Lake Como, Italy and due to be released this summer. The series will be amplified through experiential activity and personalised experiences, inclusive of signed gifts for fans and beer lovers around the world.

The content will explore those special moments that help you to live your best life. A salute to the small day to day experiences that bring a smile to your face. Through behind-the-scenes access to Charles Leclerc's life off track, the content will celebrate the allure of the Italian "Dolce Vita" lifestyle, redefined in a new way, for a new generation.

To launch the series and announce the ambassadorship, today, Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% unveiled a short film debuting Charles Leclerc as the new face of the brand. The video sees Charles Leclerc reenacting his now famous 'Hallelujah' dive, a celebratory moment from his Monaco Grand Prix 2024 win. However, this time around the dive is a celebration of an ice-cold Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% enjoyed in Charles' favourite place to unwind, Lake Como, Italy.

For Charles Leclerc, living every moment on track means 0 to 300KM/H. But when off track, and looking to re-charge, it's all about the 0.0% to 100% lifestyle. The key to living this lifestyle has been captured in a bespoke list penned by Charles Leclerc himself.

The list features Charles' top tips and recommendations to help you live every moment, no matter where you live in the world. A celebration of the joy in the everyday and the must-do experiences that Charles recommends in Italy, UK, Ireland, USA, Canada, Singapore, Romania and Germany. The list will be revealed throughout the summer via @peroninastroazzurro Instagram channel.

Charles Leclerc said:

"My partnership with Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% is something I'm very proud of. It is a brand that I love and its motto 'Live Every Moment' is truly relevant to how I approach life both on and off the track. As a Ferrari driver, and being Monegasque, Italy is also a very important place in my life. I look forward to showing fans how it inspires me to enjoy every moment."

The partnership plays a key role in the ambitions of Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% brand's parent company, Asahi Europe & International, to have 20% share of their portfolio comprised of alcohol-free products by 2030 and is perfectly positioned to support the increased consumer demand for alcohol-free beverages. Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% is crafted with Italian passion and flair, to deliver a crisp and refreshing beer with 0.0% alcohol content.

Asahi Europe & International is committed to promoting responsible drinking and supports the increased consumer demand for alcohol-free beverages. Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% invites consumers to feel free to live every moment, safely, and in style. Inspiring them to drink less, by providing an aspirational choice which suits their lifestyle. Whether they're meeting friends at a bar, exploring sun-soaked streets on holiday, or relishing time at home watching the full throttle fun of Formula 1™, there are no limits to when, and where, they can enjoy Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%.

- Notes to Editors –

About Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%

Launched in 2022, Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% is the latest no-alcohol category innovation from Peroni Nastro Azzurro. Crafted with superior Italian ingredients including the signature Nostrano dell'Isola maize – grown exclusively for Peroni Nastro Azzurro in the north of Italy – Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% offers the same uplifting Italian taste, with 0.0% alcohol. Birra Peroni implemented brand new technology in its Rome brewery to enable Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% to match the flavour profile of signature beer, Peroni Nastro Azzurro which has been brewing with Italian passion and flair since 1963. This new technology allows the same signature recipe as Peroni Nastro Azzurro to be used, and only after the characteristic aroma and taste profile of Peroni Nastro Azzurro is fully developed, is the alcohol gently removed to deliver the crisp and refreshing Italian taste. Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% is available in more than 30+ countries worldwide and marks an important step towards Asahi Legacy 2030 initiative, to have non-alcoholic products make up 20% of Asahi Europe & International's portfolio.

About Asahi Europe & International

Asahi Europe & International is the international branch of Asahi Group Holdings, a global beverage and food company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan. It is the outcome of years of acquisitions, which allowed Asahi Group Holdings, a traditional Japanese producer of beer, whiskey and wide range of food products, to establish and strengthen its business in Europe and around the globe. As of 2020, the business is established under the Asahi Europe and International organization. Building on centuries of European brewing heritage, the business runs 19 production facilities in 9 countries across Europe and North America and is the custodian of some of the best beer brands in the world, including Asahi Super Dry, Pilsner Urquell, Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Grolsch and Kozel. Within the Asahi Group, the remit of Asahi Europe and International is also to develop and manage all export markets globally, outside of Japan and Oceania. Covering 90 markets and with over 10,000 passionate colleagues on board, through our shared purpose of creating meaningful connections the business is well positioned to inspire people around the world to drink better.

