Fans can enjoy premium, Italian-inspired hospitality experiences in both Toronto and Montréal, with the Scuderia Ferrari HP show car on display in Toronto for the first time.

TORONTO, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Ahead of the Formula 1 Pirelli Grand Prix du Canada in Montréal, more Canadian motorsport fans can experience the allure of Formula 1® through distinctly Italian hospitality experiences. In the second year as team partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP, Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% will bring its signature style and passion to Toronto with the House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% in the form of an Italian piazza-inspired concept, with the Scuderia Ferrari HP show car on display in the city for the first time. The House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% will tap into the passion of the sport, offering a stylish experience to be enjoyed by the masses, bringing the sophistication and charm of Italy to the Yorkville neighbourhood.

"We're thrilled to bring the charisma, passion and style that is emblematic of the Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% to Toronto for the very first time", said Katie Wright, Head of Marketing at Asahi Canada. "The House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% is a celebration of the values that unite our brand to Scuderia Ferrari HP. Toronto is a vibrant city with a deep appreciation for both motorsport and unique, immersive experiences, making it the perfect setting for an experience that will provide Canadians with more access to the exclusive motorsport world than ever before."

Over the first two weekends in June, visitors to the House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% will have the opportunity to indulge in curated feature infusions highlighting the crisp, refreshing taste of Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%. In honour of the Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers, Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% has created two bespoke infusions, #44 and #16, channeling the passion and style of the partnership The Italian Way.

The House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% will also offer an exclusive menu creating an authentic Italian culinary experience for consumers.

In addition, starting on June 2, 2025, consumers in both Toronto and Montreal will be able to participate in the Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% Pitstop program - a curated guide highlighting the best places in Toronto and Montréal to enjoy Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% and other exclusive offerings to celebrate race weekend the Italian way.

Guests attending the House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% in Toronto need to be 19+ with proof of age to gain entry. For more information, location and timing for the House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, please visit HERE or follow @peroni_ca on Instagram.

The House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%

Location: 131 Bloor St West

Timing:

Thursday, June 5 from 5 PM to 9 PM

from Friday, June 6 from 3 PM to 9PM

from Saturday, June 7 from 12 PM to 9 PM

from Sunday, June 8 from 12 PM to 9 PM

from Thursday, June 12 from 3 PM to 9 PM

from Friday, June 13 from 3 PM to 9 PM

from Saturday, June 14 from 12 PM to 9 PM

from Sunday, June 15 from 12 PM to 9 PM

Website: HERE

Social Media: @peroni_ca #PeroniNastroAzzurro #SaluteTifosi

About Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%

Launched in 2022, Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% is the latest no-alcohol category innovation from Peroni Nastro Azzurro. Crafted with superior Italian ingredients including the signature Nostrano dell'Isola maize – grown exclusively for Peroni Nastro Azzurro in the north of Italy – Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% offers the same uplifting Italian taste, with 0.0% alcohol. Birra Peroni implemented brand new technology in its Rome brewery to enable Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% to match the flavour profile of signature beer, Peroni Nastro Azzurro which has been brewing with Italian passion and flair since 1963. This new technology allows the same signature recipe as Peroni Nastro Azzurro to be used, and only after the characteristic aroma and taste profile of Peroni Nastro Azzurro is fully developed, is the alcohol gently removed to deliver the crisp and refreshing Italian taste. Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% is available in more than 30+ countries worldwide and marks an important step towards Asahi Legacy 2030 initiative, to have non-alcoholic products make up 20% of Asahi Europe & International's portfolio.

About Asahi Europe & International

Asahi Europe & International is the international branch of Asahi Group Holdings, a global beverage and food company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan. It is the outcome of years of acquisitions, which allowed Asahi Group Holdings, a traditional Japanese producer of beer, whiskey and wide range of food products, to establish and strengthen its business in Europe and around the globe. As of 2020, the business is established under the Asahi Europe and International organization. Building on centuries of European brewing heritage, the business runs 19 production facilities in 8 countries across Europe, and is the custodian of some of the best beer brands in the world, including Asahi Super Dry, Pilsner Urquell, Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Grolsch and Kozel. Within the Asahi Group, the remit of Asahi Europe and International is also to develop and manage all export markets globally, outside of Japan and Oceania. Covering 90 markets and with over 10,000 passionate colleagues on board, through our shared purpose of creating meaningful connections the business is well positioned to inspire people around the world to drink better.

SOURCE Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%

For further information on the partnership or Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% please contact: Alexandra Wassell at Pomp & Circumstance PR - [email protected] (416) 606-5143