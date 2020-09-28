PepsiCo Beverages Canada and Danone Waters of America are entering a long-term agreement where PepsiCo Beverages Canada will become the exclusive distributor of evian® in Canada.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - PepsiCo Beverages Canada and Danone Waters of America (DWA), the U.S. and Canadian importer and distributor of evian® natural spring water, today announced that they have entered into an exclusive alliance for PepsiCo Beverages Canada to distribute evian® in Canada. As of January 1, 2021, PepsiCo Beverages Canada will sell, distribute, and merchandise evian® across Canada. This will further increase the distribution of evian® and accelerate the brand's growth.

"We are thrilled about this new partnership with PepsiCo Beverages Canada", said Danone Waters of America CEO Henri de L'Épine. "Their extensive Direct-to-Store Delivery system, strong selling capabilities and a complementary brand portfolio will undoubtedly increase evian's ® ability to serve our business partners who want to offer Canadian consumers an exceptional natural spring water."

"In the bottled water category, evian® has thrived as a premium and innovative brand," said PepsiCo Beverages Canada President, Richard Glover. "This alliance plays an important role in PepsiCo's overall hydration strategy and enables us to use our distribution networks and sales capabilities to accelerate the growth of evian® in the Canadian marketplace."

evian® is the number one Premium Water in Canada, with a strong portfolio of Single Serve and Multi Pack options. PepsiCo's presence in all key channels will allow evian® to further reach consumers in both the retail and Foodservice segments.

About evian® and Danone Waters of America

As a Certified B Corp®, Danone Waters of America is a purpose-driven company and subsidiary of Danone, which is dedicated to bringing health through food to as many people as possible. Danone is a leading global food & beverage company built on three businesses: Essential Dairy and Plant-Based Products, Waters and Specialized Nutrition. Its flagship brand evian® natural spring water comes from the heart of the French Alps, a unique geological site in the world. For more than 15 years, evian® natural spring water travels through underground glacial rocks, where it is enriched with naturally occurring electrolytes and minerals. Delicately crafted by nature and with a neutrally balanced pH 7.2, evian® natural spring water is a healthy choice throughout the day. The brand is committed to preserving its local ecosystem and water resource and has been working for over 25 years to preserve the natural surroundings of the source to keep evian® natural spring water's exceptional quality for generations to come. The brand also announced it achieved Carbon Neutral certification in its bottling site as well as in the U.S. and Canada in 2017 from the Carbon Trust and is working towards becoming a circular brand by 2025. evian® embraces Danone's One Planet. One Health vision which reflects a strong belief that the health of the people that of the planet are interconnected.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.ca.

SOURCE PepsiCo Canada

For further information: Media contacts: evian® and Danone Waters of America, Sébastien Boudreau, [email protected]; PepsiCo Beverages Canada, Andrea Helmer / Alexandra Wilson, [email protected] / [email protected]