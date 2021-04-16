PepsiCo Foods Canada and Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Sign Distribution Agreement for Schneiders® Premium Meat Snacks in Canada

"We are thrilled about this new partnership with PepsiCo Foods Canada", said Curtis Frank, President and COO, Maple Leaf Foods. "Their extensive Canadian direct-to-store delivery system, strong selling capabilities and complementary brand portfolio will undoubtedly increase Maple Leaf's ability to reach Canadians with the country's best tasting Schneiders® premium meat snacks."

"Maple Leaf Foods has an exceptional reputation for quality and the iconic Schneiders® brand offers the highest standards of craftsmanship in its premium meat snacks," said Cara Keating, President, PepsiCo Foods Canada. "We're proud to partner with another Canadian company that shares a legacy of quality products, employing Canadians and serving its communities. This partnership will enable us to broaden our immediate consumption portfolio and grow the Schneiders® brand in Canada through our coast-to-coast sales and distribution network."

Crafted without compromise, the Schneiders® brand offers the best tasting premium meat products in Canada. Since 1890, the Schneiders® brand has been committed to the highest standards of craftsmanship, authentic recipes and irresistible taste. This distribution agreement will apply to Schneiders® Pepperettes® snack size products in 30 gram and 32 gram packages to further reach consumers in the retail, convenience and gas and foodservice segments.

About Schneiders® Brand

Founded in 1890, the Schneiders® brand is grounded in quality products crafted without compromise with its premium cuts of meat and original J.M. Schneider family recipes. Its signature brands include Schneiders®, Schneiders® Smokies, Schneiders® Juicy Jumbos®, Schneiders® Red Hots®, Schneiders® Blue Ribbon®, Schneiders Deli Best®, and Schneiders® Pepperettes®.

About Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods") is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co. ® , Lightlife®, Field Roast™ and Swift®. Maple Leaf Foods employs approximately 13,500 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

About PepsiCo Foods Canada

PepsiCo Foods Canada is comprised of the Frito Lay Canada and Quaker Canada businesses. The company employs over 6,000 Canadians with seven manufacturing plants and sales and distribution facilities from coast to coast. Frito Lay Canada is the country's largest snack food manufacturer and the company's brands include Lay's®, Doritos®, Tostitos®, Ruffles®, Smartfood® and Cheetos®. The Quaker brand portfolio includes a wide range of wholesome cereals, oatmeal, rice and corn snacks and snack bars, and features other prominent brands such as Life®, Quaker Chewy®, Harvest Crunch® and Crispy Minis®. For more information, please visit www.pepsico.ca.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

For further information: Sheri Morgan, PepsiCo Foods Canada - [email protected]; Janet Riley, Maple Leaf Foods, [email protected]

