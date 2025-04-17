TORONTO, April 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator (FSRA) has released its Q4 2024 Solvency Report for Defined Benefit Pension Plans, revealing that the median solvency ratio remained stable at 122 per cent, an increase of one percentage point over the last quarter.

Throughout 2024, the median solvency funded status remained above 120 per cent – the highest since FSRA started monitoring in 2009.

"It has been a remarkable year for pension plans as they closed the year with robust funding positions from strong market gains and steady interest rates," said Andrew Fung, FSRA Executive Vice-President, Pensions.

FSRA emphasizes the importance of proactive risk management and reassessing investment strategies despite strong funding positions, recommending that pension plans use stress tests, modelling, and other analytical tools to ensure financial resilience.

FSRA releases its solvency report each quarter to assess the financial health of Ontario defined benefit pension plans. The report provides timely information to plan members about the performance of their plan and the state of the economy both nationally and internationally.

FSRA continues to work on behalf of all stakeholders, including consumers and pension plan members, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone.

