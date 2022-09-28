With New Energy and Excitement in Plus-Size Fashion, The Canadian Retailer is Leading the Way

MONTREAL, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Penningtons, the fashion retailer at the heart of plus-size fashion in Canada, is undergoing a major, wide-ranging revitalization that is impacting virtually every aspect of its business – including new branding and a dynamic new logo with the word "PENN." With ninety retail stores coast-to-coast and a thriving e-commerce business, PENN. is a driving force in the fashion industry's most significant transition in decades, as women who wear plus sizes bring new attitudes and new demands to the fashion they wear and the businesses they support.

"Over the past couple of years, we've done a complete deep-dive into our business that included hundreds of hours of consultation with our customers," says Michael Strachan, PENN.'s President. "We wanted to find the right way to position the company for the future in order to attract new customers who have changing attitudes while still respecting the needs of our long-standing, loyal customers." No aspect of the business has gone unexamined. The comprehensive PENN. refresh includes store renovations, new stores, enhanced customer service, new and refined product programs, expansion and changes to e-commerce and, as mentioned, new branding and marketing. As well, after some corporate reorganization, PENN. has revived the fashion-forward Addition Elle brand which is available in all PENN. stores and at www.penningtons.com.

As part of a dynamic three-year plan, the company will add ten new stores in key markets with an emphasis on growing its presence in Ontario and Quebec. PENN.'s growth strategy will concentrate its efforts on key aspects of the business including Apparel Growth, Real Estate Acquisition and driving awareness of its rebranding, all to attract and introduce new customers to the brand.

Truly a one-stop shop, PENN. is the only company in Canada that dresses women who wear plus-size clothing for every aspect of their lives, with activewear, casual clothing, wear-to-work clothing, fashion for special occasions, outerwear, swimwear, intimate apparel, and footwear.

PENN. Customers Lead the Way: A Changing Attitude Among Women Who Wear Plus Sizes

In this new era of body positivity – as women continue to embrace their physical diversity – PENN. has been there every step of the way. "Women today are not willing to be defined by their size," says Rosalba Iannuzzi, Vice-President Merchandising, Design and Technical. "There are no limitations. Our customer comes to us looking for solutions and comfort. We achieve this by offering fabrics that suit her needs, and through a relentless focus on fit. Fit is a feeling, not a size. She also comes to us so she can always be on trend, and that's exactly what we are giving her. We use our expertise to ensure the clothing we offer looks – and feels – good on her."

Changing attitudes driven by a younger consumer have allowed PENN. to bring new energy, creativity and positivity to the PENN. community. "We're breathing new life into a successful brand," says Kathy Tsolakos, Vice-President, Marketing, Visual Presentation and E-Commerce, discussing the company's momentum and enthusiasm. "It's what's driven our extensive overhaul including product design and offerings, digital growth, brand perception and positioning, and marketing. We love seeing our customers become excited about the changes we are making. And we've done it all by listening to them."

ABOUT PENNINGTONS

Penningtons is Canada's premiere destination for plus-size fashion, ranging from sizes 14 to 32. Through championing body diversity and size inclusivity, the brand believes that women deserve to experience the freedom that comes with feeling confident in their clothing. For over 70 years, Penningtons has honed its craft resulting in an incomparable fit based on real women and countless body shapes, so that they can look and feel amazing every day. We design every piece with this signature focus on fit, whether it's dressing for work, the weekend, or celebrating all of life's special moments. Penningtons operates stores across Canada as well as an ecommerce site at penningtons.com.

ABOUT REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED

The Company is a leading women's specialty apparel retailer with retail outlets throughout Canada. The Company operates 402 stores consisting of 235 Reitmans, 90 Penningtons and 77 RW&CO. The Company is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ( TSXV: RET) ( TSXV: RET-A). For more information, visit www.reitmanscanadalimited.com

