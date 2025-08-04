MONTREAL, Aug. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Pendopharm, a division of Pharmascience Inc., is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Neuraxpharm Group (Neuraxpharm), a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Under the terms of the agreement, Pendopharm® will be responsible for the commercialization of Buccolam® (Midazolam Hydrochloride Oromucosal Solution) in Canada. Buccolam® is indicated for the treatment of prolonged, acute, convulsive seizures in children.

Pendopharm® is pleased to announce that Health Canada has approved Buccolam®.

About Epilepsy

Epilepsy is a chronic neurological disorder characterized by recurrent seizures of various types and severity. These seizures result from abnormal electrical activity in the brain and can be triggered by a range of factors, including structural abnormalities, brain inflammation, physical injury, trauma, infection, or unknown causes. It is estimated that the underlying cause of epilepsy remains undetermined in up to 50% of patients diagnosed with epilepsy. 1

Nearly 1 out of 100 Canadians live with epilepsy, and approximately 13% of them are children and youth.1 Despite treatment with anti-seizure medications, some patients may experience prolonged acute convulsive seizures which require immediate intervention. Early treatment of acute seizures is critical to prevent escalation and improve patient outcomes.2,3

Benzodiazepines, are considered first-line therapy for managing prolonged seizures.4 Buccolam® is an oromucosal solution of midazolam (a benzodiazepine) supplied in a ready-to-use, pre-filled syringes for buccal (absorbed in the mouth) administration.5

"Prolonged convulsive seizures in pediatric patients can have significant short- and long-term impacts", said Dr. Aris Hadjinicolaou, Pediatric Neurologist at CHU Sainte-Justine. "Having access to a ready-to-use, on-label medication could facilitate timely intervention during seizures and may decrease the need for emergency medical services".

"This partnership represents Pendopharm's commitment to bringing medicines that address unmet medical needs to Canadian patients," said Jad Isber, Vice President & General Manager of Pendopharm®. "We look forward to working with Canadian neurologists and pediatricians to make Buccolam available to all patients who may benefit from it."

Dr. Maximilian von Wülfing, Chief Operating Officer of Neuraxpharm, said: "Through its network of strategic partnerships around the world, Neuraxpharm is committed to expanding access to market-leading medicines. Our collaboration with Pendopharm further strengthens our position as a global CNS specialist enabling us to deliver an epilepsy treatment designed to reduce hospitalizations and provide support to patients and their caregivers."

About Pendopharm®

Pendopharm, specialty division of Pharmascience Inc., is a leading Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company providing patients with innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs. Its areas of focus are gastroenterology, sports medicine & orthopedics, neurology and cardiology. Pendopharm® has extensive experience and knowledge to successfully manage its growing product portfolio.

About Pharmascience Inc.

Pharmascience Inc. is one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in Canada and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Pharmascience delivers high-quality medicines to over 50 countries worldwide. Pharmascience Inc.'s global presence and agile business development model provide healthcare communities around the world with the high-quality Canadian medicines to respond to patients' needs.

About the Neuraxpharm Group

Neuraxpharm is a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of the central nervous system (CNS), including both psychiatric and neurological disorders. It has a unique understanding of the CNS market built over 40 years.

Neuraxpharm is constantly innovating, with new products and solutions to address unmet patient needs and is expanding its portfolio through its pipeline, partnerships and acquisitions.

The company has c.1,000 employees and develops and commercialises CNS products through a direct presence in more than 20 countries in Europe, two in Latin America, one in the Middle East, one in Australia, and globally via partners in more than 50 countries. Neuraxpharm is backed by funds advised by Permira.

Neuraxpharm manufactures many of its pharmaceutical products at Neuraxpharm Pharmaceuticals (formerly Laboratorios Lesvi) in Spain.

Pendopharm® and Design are registered trademarks owned by Finchley Research and Development Inc. Buccolam® is a registered trademark owned by Neuraxpharm, used under license by Pendopharm, a division of Pharmascience Inc.

