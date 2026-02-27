MONTREAL, Feb. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Pendopharm, a division of Pharmascience Inc. (Pendopharm), is pleased to announce that Buccolam® is now available in Canada.

The launch of Buccolam® represents an important step in Pendopharm's strategic partnership with Neuraxpharm Group (Neuraxpharm), a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

"We are proud to introduce Buccolam® to patients in Canada. This launch underscores Pendopharm's continued commitment to bringing medicines to Canadian patients," said Jad Isber, Vice President & General Manager of Pendopharm®.

Dr. Maximilian von Wülfing, Chief Operating Officer of Neuraxpharm, said: "Expanding access to medicines outside Europe is a key priority for Neuraxpharm. Partnering with Pendopharm to launch Buccolam® in Canada not only strengthens our international presence but importantly, helps ensure more patients and healthcare professionals have reliable access to this treatment."

"As a physician, I'm excited to hear that Buccolam®, will be available for patients in Canada" said a specialist from Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary.

About Pendopharm, a division of Pharmascience Inc.

Pendopharm is the specialty division of Pharmascience, a leading Canadian pharmaceutical company. Its areas of focus are gastroenterology, sports medicine & orthopedics, neurology and cardiology. Pendopharm has extensive experience and knowledge to successfully manage its growing product portfolio.

About Pharmascience Inc.

Pharmascience Inc. is one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in Canada and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Pharmascience delivers medicines to over 50 countries worldwide.

About the Neuraxpharm Group

Neuraxpharm is a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company with c.1,000 employees. The company develops and commercialises products through a direct presence in more than 20 countries in Europe, two in Latin America, one in the Middle East, in Australia, and globally via partners in more than 50 countries. Neuraxpharm is backed by funds advised by Permira.

Neuraxpharm manufactures many of its pharmaceutical products at Neuraxpharm Pharmaceuticals (formerly Laboratorios Lesvi) in Spain.

