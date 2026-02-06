MONTREAL, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Pendopharm, a division of Pharmascience Inc., announced today that Health Canada has granted market authorization for Yorvipath® (palopegteriparatide injection), a parathyroid hormone (PTH) replacement therapy indicated for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism in adults. Yorvipath®, was developed by Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) ("Ascendis").

This approval follows the exclusive distribution agreement signed in July 2024 between Pendopharm and Ascendis Pharma, under which Pendopharm is responsible for the regulatory approval and commercialization of Yorvipath® in Canada, which is already approved in the US, European Union, UK, Australia, Switzerland, Israel and Japan. It is also under regulatory review or in development in other global markets.

Pendopharm is collaborating closely with key partners to support a smooth transition toward market availability and to support efforts aimed at achieving coverage through public and private drug plans.

An Important Milestone for Canadian Patients

"Health Canada's approval of Yorvipath® marks a transformational moment for Canadians living with chronic hypoparathyroidism," said Dr. Aliya Khan, a leading Canadian hypoparathyroid expert and Clinical Professor of Medicine at McMaster University. "There has long been a need for new treatment options in Canada, and this product represents a step forward toward meeting that need."

Commitment to Innovation and Patient Access

"With today's approval, Pendopharm is proud to have achieved a major milestone in bringing an innovative therapy to Canadian patients who have waited far too long for new treatment options," said Jad Isber, Vice President & General Manager of Pendopharm. "We look forward to partnering with Canadian endocrinologists and the broader medical community to ensure that all eligible patients can access this product."

"We are delighted to see this significant milestone achieved in Canada," said Roy Khoury, Vice President and Head of Internation Markets from Ascendis Pharma. "Our partnership with Pendopharm continues to advance our shared mission of delivering meaningful innovation to patients living with chronic hypoparathyroidism worldwide."

About Pendopharm

Pendopharm, a division of Pharmascience Inc., is a leading Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company providing patients with innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs. Its areas of focus include Rare Diseases, Gastroenterology, Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, Neurology, and Cardiology. Pendopharm has extensive experience and expertise in successfully managing its expanding portfolio of specialty products.

For more information, please visit www.pendopharm.com.

PENDOPHARM and its logo are registered trademarks of Finchley Research & Development Inc., used under the license.

© 2026 Pendopharm, division of Pharmascience Inc. All rights reserved.

About Pharmascience Inc.

Pharmascience Inc. is one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in Canada, headquartered in Montreal. The company delivers high–quality medicines to more than 50 countries worldwide. Pharmascience Inc.'s global presence and agile business development model support healthcare communities with dependable, Canadian-produced therapies designed to meet evolving patient needs.

For more information, please visit www.pharmascience.com.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on applying our innovative TransCon® technology platform to make a meaningful difference for patients. Guided by our core values of Patients, Science, and Passion, and following our algorithm for product innovation, we apply TransCon® to develop new therapies that demonstrate best-in-class potential to address unmet medical needs. Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has additional facilities in Europe and the United States.

For more information, please visit www.ascendispharma.com.

TRANSCON® is a registered trademark of Ascendis Pharma A/S, used under the license.

About Yorvipath® (palopegteriparatide injection)

Yorvipath® (palopegteriparatide, developed as TransCon® PTH) is a once-daily prodrug providing sustained release of active PTH. It was approved by the European Union as a parathyroid hormone (PTH) replacement therapy for the treatment of adults with chronic hypoparathyroidism¹⁵ and the United States for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults¹³. Treatment should be initiated and monitored by physicians or qualified healthcare professionals experienced in the diagnosis and management of patients with hypoparathyroidism.

YORVIPATH® is a registered trademark of Ascendis Pharma Bone Diseases A/S, used under license.

About Hypoparathyroidism

Hypoparathyroidism is an endocrine disorder caused by insufficient circulating PTH, the primary regulator of calcium and phosphate homeostasis. Chronic hypoparathyroidism --defined as persisting more than 12 months following surgery per the 2022 Second International Workshop guidelines--can lead to severe complications, including neuromuscular irritability, renal dysfunction, calcifications, and cognitive impairment. Most cases (70–80%) are post–surgical in origin; remaining cases may result from autoimmune, idiopathic, or genetic causes.

