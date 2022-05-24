Government of Canada investing across British Columbia to revitalize public spaces and grow vibrant communities

MADEIRA PARK, BC, May 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Shared public spaces are the heart of communities across Canada. They bring together people of all ages and abilities, supporting businesses and stimulating local economies. In Madeira Park, like so many places across Canada, the community is ready to welcome back residents to vibrant and refreshed public spaces.

The Government of Canada recognizes that many well-loved spaces have laid dormant while Canadians have taken precautions to stay safe. Upgrading exisiting community infrastructure and building new public assets will help Canadian cities and towns provide better access to recreational programs and facilities while boosting their economic vitality.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced an investment of $268,655 through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) for the Pender Harbour Community School Society.

This funding will allow the Society to build a new Pender Harbour Learning Centre in Madeira Park. The project will revitalize an important community facility by repurposing the existing building and installing two new modular units, complete with washroom amenities and accessibility features. The upgraded space will facilitate vital after-school programs and youth drop-in activities, as well as community workshops, resource sharing, and referral services.

The CCRF was launched in June 2021. It is providing $500 million over two years for Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs) to invest in projects that build and improve community infrastructure. The Government of Canada is committed to rejuvenating public spaces to make them safer, greener and more accessible. This will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for Canadians.

Quotes

"This initiative demonstrates the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting economic development in communities in every corner of British Columbia. We have helped put small-and medium-sized businesses on the road to recovery. Now it's time to invest in the shared public spaces that will safely bring people together and help communities grow and thrive well into the future."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"Creating lively and functional shared spaces is an essential step towards strengthening community engagement post-pandemic. This investment ensures that Sunshine Coast residents of all ages will have a new and improved school facility in which to learn, work and play. It will bring people back together, generate local jobs and childcare, and position the community for long-term economic growth, and I look forward to witnessing the impacts first-hand."

- Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament, West Vancouver – Sunshine Coast – Sea to Sky Country

"Pender Harbour Community School Society Board and staff are absolutely delighted to be receiving this CCRF grant for this much-needed building upgrade. We are grateful for the hard work and efforts that have gone into getting this project off the ground. Our community relies on the generosity of all involved to make such an ambitious project a reality for present and future generations. A heartfelt thank you to our funders and to all involved."

- Helga Grout, Chair, Pender Harbour Community School Society

Quick Facts

CCRF funding supports two major streams of activity so that communities can:

adapt community spaces and assets so that they may be used safely in accordance with local public-health guidelines, and/or



build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in and explore their communities and regions.

Eligible recipients include not-for-profit organizations; rural, municipal or regional governments; Indigenous groups and communities; and public sector bodies that provide municipal-type infrastructure.

Priority may be given to projects that encourage the participation of underrepresented groups and take into consideration the unique challenges of rural and remote communities.

