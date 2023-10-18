MONTREAL, Oct. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Pembroke Management, a leading investment and wealth management firm with a rich history of growing wealth for clients since 1968, hosted its inaugural Pembroke Hall of Fame Gala yesterday, in Montreal.

This event commemorated the firm's 55th anniversary and its steadfast commitment to investing in high-quality growth companies. Pembroke's Hall of Fame has been instituted to honour and recognize wealth creators who have significantly contributed to Pembroke's investment legacy.

Pembroke celebrates its 55th anniversary by inducting Alain Bouchard of Couche-Tard into its Hall of Fame. Post this Nicolas Chevalier, Partner and Portfolio Manager at Pembroke Management, and Alain Bouchard of Couche-Tard, the first Pembroke Hall of Fame inductee. The Hall of Fame was established to recognize wealth creators who have made a significant contribution to Pembroke’s investment legacy. (CNW Group/Pembroke Management, LTD)

The highlight of the evening was the induction of Mr. Alain Bouchard, Founder and Executive Chairman of the board of Alimentation Couche-Tard, as the first honouree. Under his leadership, Couche-Tard has transformed from a single store in Quebec to a global convenience store giant with approximately 14,400 stores. Mr. Bouchard's outstanding achievements and contributions to the Canadian economy resonate deeply with Pembroke's philosophy.

Reflecting on the event, Ian Aitken, Managing Partner of Pembroke, remarked: "We congratulate Mr. Bouchard on the tremendous success of Alimentation Couche-Tard and on being inducted into the Pembroke Hall of Fame. His company represents in many ways the type of business we seek to invest in. We thank him for his entrepreneurial leadership and the wealth he has created for our clients and all shareholders."

Adding to the sentiments, Nicolas Chevalier, Partner and Portfolio Manager at Pembroke, stated: "Mr. Bouchard's induction serves as an inspiration for us to continue seeking companies that drive economic growth and offer promising returns for our clients."

About

Founded in 1968, Pembroke serves families, foundations and institutions with investment and wealth management solutions. Pembroke values alignment with investor interests, accountability and, most importantly, integrity. Pembroke is employee-owned and is comprised of two entities, Pembroke Management and its subsidiary, Pembroke Private Wealth Management.

SOURCE Pembroke Management, LTD

For further information: Mathieu Foucher, 514-448-5221, [email protected]