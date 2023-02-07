Broadcast partners Universum Media Inc. and SportsCanada.TV will deliver enhanced and blanket coverage, featuring 17 sports and over 350 events, including many competitions with commentary in English and French

Canadians will be able the catch all the action live and on-demand for free on the Games' new streaming platform at CanadaGames.ca/watch

CBC Sports and Radio-Canada will combine to carry 140-plus hours of coverage across digital platforms, streaming for free on cbcsports.ca , CBC Gem , radio-canada.ca/sports and on the Radio-Canada Info app

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The PEI 2023 Host Society and Canada Games Council are proud to reveal the broadcast schedule and new streaming platform for the 2023 Canada Winter Games from February 18 - March 5, 2023.

The 15-day broadcast will feature over 1,200 hours of live event coverage and can be streamed for free on any device at CanadaGames.ca/watch , beginning with the Opening Ceremony, live from the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown on February 18 at 7:30 pm AST. Viewers of the platform will also be able to enjoy plenty of on-demand content including archived events and daily recap videos.

In addition to this comprehensive coverage, more than 140 hours of live competition and events, including the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, will stream live on CBC Sports and Radio-Canada Sports digital platforms. Canadians will be able to watch on the free CBC Gem streaming service, cbcsports.ca and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices throughout the two weeks of the Games. They can also tune in at radio-canada.ca/sports and the Radio-Canada Info app for iOS and Android devices.

The full 2023 Canada Games broadcast schedule, including CBC Sports and Radio-Canada Sports coverage, can be found online here.

Taking place at venues across Prince Edward Island, the 29th edition of the Canada Games will see close to 2,500 athletes, representing Canada's future generation of Olympians and Paralympians, travel to PEI to compete for the right to be a national champion. From Archery and Alpine Skiing to Ringette and Wheelchair Basketball, the 2023 Canada Games will feature 20 different sports across 150 events showcasing the very best in Canadian sport.

To learn more about the 2023 Canada Winter Games broadcast or to purchase tickets, visit 2023canadagames.ca

"This is exciting news for the entire Canada Games family. We're thrilled to showcase the largest-multi sport event in the country through our extensive streaming service, available for free to all Canadians and accessible on any device. Thanks to the support of Universum Media, SportsCanada.TV, CBC Sports and Radio-Canada Sports, audiences across Canada will be able cheer on our country's next generation of national and international champions."

- Wayne Carew, Chair, PEI 2023 Canada Winter Games Host Society

"We invite everyone from coast to coast to coast to experience the power of the Canada Games and watch as the next generation of athletes and leaders spark greatness from Prince Edward Island. Thank you to the PEI 2023 Host Society, Universum Media, SportsCanada.TV, CBC Sports and Radio-Canada Sports for bringing the very best in Canadian sport and spirit to a national audience through this extensive, multi-platform streaming coverage. We cannot wait to witness all of the athletes in action."

- Evan Johnston, Chair, Canada Games Council

"We look forward to sharing the stories and successes of this country's top athletes at the Canada Games with audiences from coast to coast to coast. We will no doubt be seeing some of these same faces competing at future Olympic and Paralympic Games, and we're delighted Canadians will be able to cheer them on at this point in their journey."

- Chris Wilson, Executive Director, Sports & Olympics, CBC

About the 2023 Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island :

As a province known for its hospitality, we're excited to welcome the 2023 Canada Winter Games to Prince Edward Island. From February 18 – March 5, 2023, the Games will bring together 3,600 athletes, managers, and coaches, across 20 different sports, for the largest multi-sport event in the country. With a forecasted economic impact of over $100 million, the 29th edition of the Canada Games will be the largest event hosted in Prince Edward Island's history.

Our offices are located in Charlottetown and Summerside, PEI on the traditional territory of the Mi'kmaq People.

Together, we'll spark greatness and celebrate the power of sport and share the warmth, community, and spirit of PEI with every corner of the country. From athletes and coaches to volunteers and fans, the 2023 Games will make every Canadian an Islander.

