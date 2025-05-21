Peak Toolworks Unveils Redesigned U.S. and Canadian Websites with Enhanced eCommerce Capabilities and Expanded Company Insights

JASPER, Ind., May 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- Peak Toolworks is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned websites for both the United States and Canada, set to go live on May 21, 2025. The new platforms are crafted to deliver a streamlined, user-friendly experience with powerful eCommerce features that make it easier than ever for customers to access the tools they need—no matter where they're located.

The upgraded website includes:

A modern, engaging user interface

Intuitive product search functionality

Easy online purchasing and order tracking

Ongoing improvements and feature enhancements post-launch

Beyond eCommerce improvements, the new site offers a more up-to-date and comprehensive look at Peak Toolworks' full capabilities, detailing the diverse industries we serve and the expertise that sets us apart. Visitors can explore in-depth information on our products, services, and technologies, as well as learn about our rich company history and evolution as a North American tooling leader.

"This redesign is all about making things easier, faster, and more efficient for our customers," said Tom Berchulc, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Peak Toolworks. "But we also wanted to do more than just improve functionality—we wanted to better tell our story, highlight what we do best, and show how we've grown to serve a wide range of industries with precision and reliability."

At Peak Toolworks, we make it easy to do business with us. We deliver personalized service to ensure you get the right tools and solutions tailored to your unique operational needs. With over 80 years of expertise, Peak Toolworks is North America's largest direct sales provider and manufacturer of engineered diamond and carbide tools.

Be sure to visit the new site on May 21st and explore the future of tooling with Peak Toolworks.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Tom Berchulc

Vice President of Sales & Marketing

[email protected]

or

Jenny Krapf

Marketing & Product Enablement

[email protected]

www.peaktoolworks.com

Peak Toolworks 1180 Wernsing Road, Jasper, IN 47546

800-457-7468

Canada

800-363-9117

Canada

800-363-9117

