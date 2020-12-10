PEAK Financial Group Recognized as One of Canada's Top Employers

MONTREAL, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - PEAK Financial Group is pleased to announce that it has earned the prestigious Kincentric Best Employer in Canada award.

"This is great news, especially in this pandemic year, when all our employees are at home and we've had to reinvent the way we work," said Robert Frances, President and Chief Executive Officer of PEAK Financial Group. "The title is especially important to us because it's based on feedback from our employees. It shows their strong appreciation of the company while adjusting to the reality of the pandemic."

PEAK stood out from other candidates for its:

Positive and respectful work environment that embraces diversity.

Support to employees striving for success and recognition of their efforts and results.

Performance management based on employee strengths and weaknesses.

Strong advocacy of employee learning and development.

Transparent and open communication between senior management and employees.

Kincentric (formerly Aon) recognizes leading employers with the Best Employer award. Ranking is based on a vast, confidential survey across Canadian companies operating in various sectors of the economy, including financial services.

A Best Employer company must score in the top quartile for employee engagement and at least in two of these three categories: organizational agility, engaging leadership and talent focus.

"PEAK's employees have shown a great deal of resilience and positivity in recent months. It's up to us to keep innovating boldly and supporting them in these times of challenges and pitfalls," Mr. Frances concluded.



About PEAK Financial Group

With almost $12 billion in assets under administration, PEAK is Canada's leading fully independent multidisciplinary dealer. With operations from coast to coast, PEAK Financial Group has earned the trust of 1,500 independent financial advisors, professionals and employees across Canada. It enables them to successfully serve more than 150,000 investors with impartial financial advice.

For more than 28 years, PEAK Financial Group has been the largest network of Independent Advisors in Quebec and is one of the top five independent multidisciplinary dealers in Canada. PEAK Financial Group comprises PEAK Investment Services, PEAK Financial Services, PEAK Securities and PEAK Insurance Services.

