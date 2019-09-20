Peace Days, September 1st through October 18th, 2019

MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - In 1981, the United Nations declared September 21st to be the International Day of Peace (IDP). This is the ideal time to highlight organizations, institutions and individuals who are actively engaged in creating and maintaining peace in our communities. In Montreal, for the fifth consecutive year, the Peace Network for Social Harmony is coordinating the city's collective programming in the context of IDP through its newly re-branded "Peace Days" initiative, to be held this year from September 1st to October 18th. The new name reflects the tremendous scope of activities being offered over a month's time by the Network's many implementing partners.

Annual theme and Peace Days Ambassadors

The diversity of our population provides enormous strength and richness to our city, our province, our country, and our lives. Under the theme of "Celebrate Difference and Unite for Peace," we aim for Peace Days 2019 to be an opportunity to work together to build inclusive and caring communities. This year, we have the privilege of extending messages of peace and social harmony through some outstanding Peace Days ambassadors: award-winning author Kim Thuy, and YidLife Crisis co-creators Eli Batalion and Jamie Elman.

Peace Days programming

Peace Days 2019 involves 70 peace-related activities undertaken by 67 partners on the ground. Its rich and diverse programming has been divided into the following categories: Commemorative Events; Interfaith and Intercultural Dialogues; Workshops and Public Lectures; Festive Activities and Citizen Initiatives; Awareness-raising Campaigns; and Exhibitions, Plays and Projections. These activities will provide Montrealers with multiple opportunities to become actively engaged in pursuing peace. For complete programming, please visit: www.thepeacedays.com.

About the Peace Network for Social Harmony

The Peace Network for Social Harmony is comprised of philanthropic foundations, institutional stakeholders and corporate members who have joined together to develop and support initiatives that foster social harmony and promote peace. The Network aims to provide greater visibility, recognition, and support for practical, impactful peace initiatives in the areas of violence prevention, diversity and inclusion, and peace promotion. Since 2009, the Network has been working to generate greater collaboration among those working in the peace field (NGOs, researchers, government, educational institutions, etc.) in order to help create more impact and a stronger voice for "peace-in-action."

