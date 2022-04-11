PCL is Named one of LinkedIn's 2022 Top Companies

Founded on extensive workforce data, the award recognizes the top companies where professionals can

grow their careers

EDMONTON, AB, April 11, 2022 /CNW/ - PCL is proud to announce that we ranked No. 23 on the 2022 LinkedIn Top Companies List in Canada.

The LinkedIn Top Companies list, released by LinkedIn News, recognizes PCL as a top workplace for professionals to grow their careers. The award is a testament to our engaging, inclusive culture, our abundance of career opportunities and our dedication to making a difference in the communities where we live and work.

"We're honoured that LinkedIn has recognized PCL as one of Canada's top companies for professionals," says PCL President and CEO Dave Filipchuk. "A career with PCL has always been more than just a job. We're a team, and PCL is a community. As employee owners, our accomplishments are shared by everyone. That creates a dedicated, ambitious workforce and a rewarding culture where we are all invested in building each other's success."

The Top Companies methodology is built on research around what it means to build a great career, matched to unique LinkedIn data. There are seven pillars, each revealing a different element of career progression inside a company:

Ability to advance

Skills growth

Company stability

External opportunity

Company affinity (how supportive a company's culture is)

Gender diversity

Educational background

A World-class Workplace

PCL's inclusion on this list also speaks to its high employee engagement and retention, since companies with attrition of more than 10% are ineligible. Companies with layoffs amounting to more than 10% of their workforce during the methodology time period are also ineligible.

PCL prides itself on being an award-winning employer. Our workplace is a forward-thinking environment filled with opportunities to learn and grow. With our unique employee ownership model, PCL employees benefit from our culture of ownership, and our rewarding atmosphere recognizes every employee's contributions while supporting their career momentum.

Hiring in All Positions

This recognition from LinkedIn comes as PCL is hiring for all positions across Canada, from craft workers to project managers and everything in between. A career with PCL means working on exciting, iconic projects, using innovative state-of-the-art technology, and making a difference in your community. With ample opportunities for career development, PCL elevates the careers of our employees. And, since PCL is 100% employee-owned, our employees share in the success they help build. To apply for a career with PCL, visit PCL.com/careers today.

About PCL Construction

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that carries out work across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean and in Australia. These diverse operations in the civil infrastructure, heavy industrial, and buildings markets are supported by a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers. Together, these companies have an annual construction volume of more than $8 billion, making PCL the largest contracting organization in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Watch us build at www.pcl.com.

