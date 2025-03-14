PCL Wins CCA Awards for National Safety and Environmental Achievement

EDMONTON, AB, March 14, 2025 /CNW/ - PCL Construction is proud to announce we have received two awards from the Canadian Construction Association (CCA) in the categories of National Safety and Environmental Achievement.

"All of the CCA Awards represent excellence in our industry, but the National Safety Award truly reflects our company's core value of ensuring that our workers return home safe at the end of each day," said Mike Wieninger, COO of Canadian Operations. "Safety continues to be our top priority and by preparing and planning everyday with precision, purpose and determination we are able to achieve success."

The CCA National Safety Award honours outstanding achievements and a strong commitment to safety in the construction workplace. PCL has worked tirelessly with its partners and trades on jobsites to promote safety at all levels.

"By proactively engaging with employees, contractors and tradespeople, PCL ensures every voice is heard and every challenge becomes an opportunity for improvement," said Wieninger. "It's through collaboration like this that PCL was able to achieve an extraordinary milestone in 2024 when we reported zero lost-time incidents across the entire organization, including with our trades partners on PCL projects. We are incredibly proud of this accomplishment and our continued focus on safety will never waver."

Sustainability is always top of mind for PCL as well. The Environmental Achievement Award recognizes the leadership role CCA member firms have taken to promote and implement exemplary environmental practices. Our sustainable construction expertise shone through in Toronto to net us this year's award.

"We are very proud of being recognized for decarbonizing the 95-year-old Fairmont Royal York in collaboration with KingSett Capital and an expert team of partners," said Wieninger. "To meet climate change commitments, the revitalization and retrofitting of existing buildings will be key. Through strategic partnerships, investments in technology and proven experience, PCL is committed to being a leader in resilient and sustainable construction, driven by our purpose of building a better future, together."

PCL was tasked with retrofitting the hotel's main and emergency energy systems, converting inefficient carbon-producing infrastructure into a state-of-the-art, low-carbon alternative. The award highlights PCL's expertise in retrofitting and decarbonizing existing buildings, coupled with its Special Projects service offering, focused on delivering highly customized, complex work within active facilities with zero tolerance for operational impacts.

Reducing 80% of the heritage hotel's annual carbon emissions is a compelling case study for carbon retrofits, offering a definitive roadmap for creating sustainable energy sources for similar assets. Learn more about the project here.

The National Awards were presented in Quebec City, QC, during the closing day of the CCA Annual Conference.

