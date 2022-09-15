PCL Construction Releases 2021 CSR Report

Building a Sustainable Future through Corporate Social Responsibility

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - PCL Construction, a longtime sustainability leader, released its 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report today, highlighting the company's achievements in environmental stewardship.

The report provides an update on the company's multiyear sustainability road map, which includes reducing construction-related carbon emissions, building infrastructure to power communities with clean energy and leveraging renewable materials when possible.

"As we move forward on our sustainability journey, our ongoing commitment to our core values and guiding principles allows us to operate and build sustainably while delivering unsurpassed value," says Dave Filipchuk, PCL's president and CEO. "Our commitment to corporate social responsibility is driven by our three pillars of environmental stewardship, people and communities, and governance."

To date, the company had made remarkable progress to contributing to a sustainable built environment, including completing the following:

248 LEED-certified projects with a value of more than $18 billion . Water and wastewater facilities that provide more than 20 billion gallons of treated water per day. More than $3 billion worth of renewable energy projects. More than $500 million worth of biofuel and biogas projects. More than 3.2 gigawatts of solar projects, enough to power more than 2 million homes.

PCL showcases its commitment through recently completed projects such as the Ken Soble Tower in Hamilton, Ontario. Originally built in 1967, Ken Soble Tower at 500 MacNab is an 18-story, 146‑unit affordable seniors' housing complex with a three-story annex. Ken Soble Tower is the first retrofit of its kind in North America and the largest residential retrofit in the world to achieve certification under Passive House's internationally recognized EnerPHit program for buildings that meet ultra-low energy standards. This high-performance, ultra-low-energy rehabilitated building has seen a remarkable 94% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. Revitalized into an affordable living space, the tower prioritizes occupant comfort, affordability and climate resilience.

Our sustainability efforts are demonstrated not only in our projects, but also through our practices. We are lowering our carbon footprint through innovation and technology, using Job Sites Insights®, a cloud-based smart construction platform that reduces costly rework and protects against flooding and water damage as well as increased insurance costs.

"Through the materials we use and the infrastructure we build, PCL Construction is building a more sustainable world from the ground up," says Scott Beckman, director of sustainability, PCL Construction. "Environmental stewardship means looking at how our decisions at all steps in the construction process will impact the community in the future and ensuring our projects leave a positive legacy for generations to come."

At PCL, we build inspiring projects and ensure the practices we use today set us up for a more sustainable tomorrow. Read our 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report here.

