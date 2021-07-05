PCL Construction Opens New Montreal Office

MONTREAL, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - PCL Construction is pleased to announce we will be expanding in Quebec with a permanent office in Montreal. The new office will operate as Construction PCL.

Already a presence on the Quebec construction scene, PCL has successfully completed several large projects over the past number of years, including the Deloitte office tower for Cadillac Fairview in downtown Montreal. Currently, we are working on the Bibliothèque et Archives Canada project, the Complexe Les Terrasses de la Chaudière envelope project, and portions of the Modernisation des services énergétiques project for the Programme d'acquisition de services énergétiques.

We are also pleased to announce that Sébastien Tremblay has been appointed vice president and district manager for Quebec, based out of Montreal.

Reporting to Todd Craigen, president, Eastern Canada, Tremblay will provide oversight to the district and be responsible for operations throughout the Montreal region. Tremblay brings his tremendous local knowledge, solid experience, and strong relationships within the region to PCL. His balanced business approach and collaborative leadership abilities will ensure our partners know that together we build success.

"It's an honour to have the opportunity to build in Quebec. Whether it's a major project, historical project, or the smaller special projects we are working on," says Craigen. "We welcome Sébastien to our team – his experience and insights will help us continue to build amazing projects for clients and communities in Quebec."

A graduate from the École de technologie supérieure, specializing in construction engineering, Sébastien Tremblay has over 20 years of industry experience in design-build projects, public-private partnerships and other alternative delivery models. Under his leadership his team has earned some of the highest honors and recognition in the industry including the Association des Ingénieurs-Conseil du Québec Léonard award in 2010 and 2012, as well as the Institut de gestion de projet Montréal Élixir award those same years.

"I'm excited to be in my hometown of Montreal to lead this district and our very talented team of PCL Construction professionals," says Tremblay. "I am impressed with PCL's rigorous, collaborative culture and the depth of knowledge they bring to each job. They deeply value their clients, contractors, consultants and employees, all of whom work together to deliver the highest quality projects. I look forward to leveraging PCL's disciplined approach for the benefit of clients in the Quebec market."

Construction PCL is located at 3400 de Maisonneuve Boulevard Ouest. We look forward to working with you.

About PCL Construction

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that carries out work across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, and in Australia. These diverse operations in the civil infrastructure, heavy industrial, and buildings markets are supported by a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers. Together, these companies have an annual construction volume of more than $8 billion CAD, making PCL the largest contracting organization in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Watch us build at PCL.com.

