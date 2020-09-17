PCL and Giatec Scientific Partner to enhance Smart Construction

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - PCL Construction is pleased to announce that we have partnered with the industry leader in smart testing technologies and real-time data collection for concrete, Giatec Scientific.

Through this partnership, PCL and Giatec will enhance concrete testing technologies, and IoT connected construction sites, further advancing PCL's industry leading Jobsite Insights™(JSI™) smart construction risk management platform. PCL's cloud-based platform provides a single-pane view into all aspects of work at a jobsite, and continues to add value added features to enable PCL and its JSI™ licensees to be better builders.

"The integration of Giatec's technology adds yet another field driven need around concrete testing, real time data collection, and data driven decision making, fully enabling smart construction and making it a reality for the industry." said Mark Bryant, CIO PCL Construction. "Both Giatec's culture and vision for the future of smart construction aligns with PCL's," continued Bryant. "The technology ecosystem of today needs to be enabled through smart partnerships, smart platforms, and smart technologies that can drive immediate value and efficiency at the workface of construction."

"This partnership will make it easier than before for PCL projects to leverage the SmartRock wireless sensor technology in the monitoring of concrete curing and hardening helping project managers optimize schedules more efficiently", said Aali Alizadeh, CTO Giatec. "We are excited to partner with PCL a construction leader in North America and bring a full suite of smart technologies and AI-based solutions to the industry".

PCL used Giatec's SmartRock™ technology in Edmonton's Ice District, which most recently received Engineering News-Record's (ENR) Global Best Project Award. Watch the SmartRock™ video here.

PCL is committed to increasing the functionality of JobSite Insights™ to deliver continued and enhanced value to our clients and partners, to enhance worksite safety, improve quality, reduce risk and to deliver smart buildings that are equipped for the future.

ABOUT GIATEC

Giatec Scientific Inc., one of Canada's Fastest Growing Tech Companies according The Globe and Mail, is revolutionizing the global construction industry by bringing smart testing technologies and real-time data collection to the forefront of over 6,200 jobsites. Giatec's suite of hardware & software products has leveraged advanced technologies such as; Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT), including; wireless concrete sensors, mobile apps, and advanced non-destructive technologies (NDT) to drive innovation throughout concrete's lifecycle. For more information visit www.giatec.ca.

About PCL Construction

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that carries out work across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean and in Australia. These diverse operations in the civil infrastructure, heavy industrial, and buildings markets are supported by a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers. Together, these companies have an annual construction volume of $9 billion, making PCL the largest contracting organization in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Watch us build at PCL.com .

