PC Party complaint is a "laughable distraction" from Pallister's record

WINNIPEG, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Unifor says a complaint filed with Elections Manitoba by Brian Pallister's PC Party is a laughable distraction from the real issue at hand: Pallister's failure as a premier.

"Brian Pallister realizes that when he talks about his record, the NDP goes up in the polls," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "Pallister is panicking and taking out his frustrations on his toughest critics."

Despite the claims made by PC Party candidate for Steinbach Kelvin Goertzen, Unifor is a registered third party with Elections Manitoba and has properly identified all advertising as required by The Election Financing Act.

"Pallister's claims aren't just false, they're a laughable distraction designed to 'change the channel' away from his record on ER closures, mismanagement of Manitoba Hydro, and rollbacks of workers' rights," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director.

