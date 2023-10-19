Members of one of Canada's largest loyalty programs can now redeem PC Optimum points for Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade

BRAMPTON, ON, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The nearly 16 million active PC Optimum™ members can now redeem PC Optimum points for monthly subscriptions to Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade and have access to an extended three month free trial of Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Fitness+, Apple Arcade, and Apple News+ through the PC Optimum app and online at pcoptimum.ca.

"We're always looking for ways to make life more rewarding for our members," said Ryan Markle, Senior Vice President, Loyalty, Loblaw Companies Limited. "PC Optimum already provides rewards on things Canadians need most – food, clothes, health, beauty and gas. Now we're expanding benefits into entertainment by providing our members access to an extended three month free trial of Apple services and the ability to redeem PC Optimum points on Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade."

The PC Optimum™ program is one of the largest and most trusted loyalty programs in Canada. Registered members receive personalized offers weekly on the products they purchase most and can also earn points in store through on-shelf promotions. In 2022 alone, PC Optimum members earned more than $1 billion worth of points.

PC Optimum Redemption Benefits on Apple Services:

Members can unlock one month of Apple TV+ by redeeming 10,000 PC Optimum points.

Members can unlock one month of Apple Arcade by redeeming 6,500 PC Optimum points.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw Companies Limited is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, as well as its largest retailer and private sector employer. With approximately two billion transactions each year in its unmatched network of nearly 2,500 stores and national e-commerce options, Loblaw brings food, pharmacy, beauty, apparel and financial services to customers through many of Canada's favourite and most-trusted brands: President's Choice, No Name, Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, T&T, Joe Fresh, PC Express and PC Financial. The company's loyalty program, PC Optimum, has more than 16 million members and is one of Canada's largest, and most loved reward programs.

