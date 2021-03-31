"Cyrielle's wealth of payments knowledge, research experience, and strategic thought-leadership will continue to add tremendous value to the organization and the payments ecosystem as a whole," said Tracey Black, President and Chief Executive Officer of Payments Canada. "Expanding her role to couple the strategic objectives of the organization with the research function will be instrumental to Payments Canada's navigation of the ever-changing payments landscape and ensuring Canada remains globally competitive, today and in the future."

Ms Chiron joined Payments Canada in 2019 as Head, Research and Strategic Foresight, bringing a strong background of payments, retail and commercial financial services knowledge and research experience. In that role, Ms Chiron led Payments Canada's research team and informed the strategic direction of the organization by monitoring payments trends and activities in Canada and abroad. Ms Chiron is also a member of Payments Canada's Operations Leadership Team (OLT).



