PayFacto appoints Stéphane Morneau Chief Financial Officer and strengthens its management team to accelerate its growth

MONTREAL, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - PayFacto Payments Inc. ("PayFacto"), a leading provider of payment solutions and technologies focused on the hotel and restaurant industry, strengthens its management team and announces the appointment of three new senior executives, who will support the growth of the Montreal company as it pursues its mission to offer flexible, agile, creative and personalized payment solutions to clients around the world.

Stéphane Morneau has joined PayFacto as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Morneau has more than 20 years of experience in the financial sector, most recently as the CFO of GOLO, a curated mobile marketplace for small business which is listed on the TSX-V, following the successful completion of a qualifying transaction by way of a reverse takeover in 2019. Previously, Mr. Morneau spent 10 years with the Paysafe Group, a multinational on-line payments company; as Group Financial Controller he was actively involved in Paysafe's transition from the AIM stock exchange to the FTSE250 pursuant to its acquisition of the Skrill Group for €1.1B in 2015, and numerous mergers and acquisitions around the world. Prior to that, Mr. Morneau spent 12 years in public practice in a large accounting firm in Montreal and is a graduate of Concordia University.

Mr. Morneau will play a lead role in the development of PayFacto's strategic plan as the company embarks on an ambitious growth journey heralded by its recent acquisition of two businesses, Posera and Veloce, to expand its service offering. "I am delighted to welcome Stéphane to our management team. His financial expertise and experience will be invaluable in the development and deployment of our company's growth strategy. Stéphane adds depth to our team, bringing discipline and rigorous financial management," said Martin Leroux, CEO of PayFacto.

Additionally, Sophie Lemieux has joined the PayFacto team as Vice-President, Human Resources. With 25 years of experience in human resources, Ms. Lemieux is recognized for her significant contribution in building and leading successful HR teams aligned with the business strategy, coaching and supporting leaders of fast-growing companies, and attracting and retaining the best talent. Her arrival on the team comes at a crucial time for PayFacto, as the company is growing rapidly with a team growth of nearly 25% in the last few months, and with plans for much more.

Also joining the management team is Sonia Calcagni, as Vice-President, Customer Experience. Ms. Calcagni's extensive experience in operations and customer experience management will help strengthen and enhance PayFacto's service offering for its customers, both resellers and merchants. Passionate about customer experience and building strong and committed teams, Ms. Calcagni has contributed for 20 years to the implementation of retail software, international contact centers and customer success management programs.

"We welcome the arrival of Stéphane, Sophie and Sonia to our management team," added Martin Leroux. "They will play a key role in the development and execution of our North American and international expansion plans, as we continue to provide innovation and excellence in order to become the leading provider of payment and point-of-sale technology solutions in the coming years."

About PayFacto

Headquartered in Montreal with operations in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and France, PayFacto is a leader in payment solutions and hospitality technology. Recognized for its expertise, agility and execution, PayFacto meets the operational needs of small and large clients on a national and international scale by enabling them to meet their business objectives more efficiently and affordably. Featuring a vast range of products and services, PayFacto helps companies and organizations take control of their electronic transactions. For more information, visit payfacto.com.

