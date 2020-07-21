The cosmetics giant is now offering Canadian clients the option to pay for purchases in four bi-weekly, interest-free payments with PayBright

TORONTO, July 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, PayBright, Canada's leading provider of installment payment plans, announces its partnership with Sephora Canada, the leading prestige beauty retailer to enhance the brand's flexible payment offering. By choosing PayBright as their payment method on sephora.ca, Canadian clients can now buy their cosmetics, fragrances, beauty tools, and skincare products today, and pay over time in four bi-weekly, interest-free installments.

PayBright x Sephora Canada (CNW Group/PayBright)

"Since opening our first Sephora Canada location in 2004, we've continually invested in improving our Canadian client experience through ease and convenience both in-store and online," says Deborah Neff, Senior VP, Marketing, Sephora Canada. "We are thrilled to be partnering with PayBright and are pleased that Sephora Canada's beauty community will now have increased payment flexibility as part of the seamless shopping experience they've come to expect."

Toronto-based PayBright is partnered with over 6,000 domestic and international merchants, enabling them to offer installment payment plans to their Canadian consumers in a quick and easy experience. Merchants that partner with PayBright see growth in customer traffic, increased checkout conversion, and average order values that are significantly higher than orders completed with other payment methods.

"We are proud to partner with Sephora Canada and offer their Canadian customer bases an even better digital shopping experience," said Wayne Pommen, President and CEO of PayBright. "Shoppers appreciate financial flexibility - especially now. We are delighted to welcome Sephora Canada to our growing roster of leading merchants whose customers already enjoy PayBright at checkout, and to bring an exciting new merchant partner to our fast-growing user base in Canada."

Sephora offers this buy now, pay later option to its Canadian and American customers via its partnership with PayBright and Klarna. The two installment payment providers joined forces in 2019 to give Klarna's more than 200,000 global retailers the ability to easily activate installment payments for Canadian shoppers.

About PayBright

PayBright is Canada's leading provider of installment payment plans for e-commerce and in-store purchases. Through partnerships with over 6,000 domestic and international retailers, PayBright allows Canadian consumers to buy now and pay later in a quick and easy experience. PayBright is fully integrated with leading retail partners including boohoo, Steve Madden, Dynamite, Garage, Wayfair, Samsung, and Endy. PayBright's installment plans range from four bi-weekly interest-free payments for smaller purchases, and up to 60 months for larger purchases. Headquartered in Toronto, PayBright has provided Canadians with over $2B in spending power since inception. Unlike other installment payment options, PayBright does not require consumers to sign up for a credit card and does not charge hidden fees, retroactive interest, or revolving interest charges. For more information, visit www.paybright.com.

About Sephora Americas:

Since its debut in North America over 20 years ago, SEPHORA has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the purpose of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, SEPHORA invites clients to touch and try 25,000 products from 400 carefully curated brands, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained beauty advisors in more than 490 stores across the Americas, as well as over 660 locations inside JCPenney. Clients can also experience SEPHORA online and through our mobile app, access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of SEPHORA's passionate clients. SEPHORA has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, SEPHORA announced a new tagline and manifesto, "We Belong to Something Beautiful," to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. SEPHORA continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through our SEPHORA Stands social impact programs. For more information, visit: https://www.sephora.ca/about-us and @SEPHORACANADA on social media.

SOURCE PayBright

