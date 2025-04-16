Pay fair for home care, rallying nurses tell Ford government and Victorian Order of Nurses

TORONTO, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - "Pay fair for home care," chanted hundreds of nurses, health-care professionals and supporters who joined Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) leaders rallying today outside Queen's Park in support of home-care nurses. The nurses are heading into contract negotiations in the coming months.

ONA Provincial President Erin Ariss, RN, says, "We have a clear message for the Ford government and bosses at the Victorian Order of Nurses (VON). Step up and provide better funding and fair wages in this new collective agreement, or there won't be any home-care nurses to provide Ontarians with the care they need."

Home-care registered nurses (RNs) have some of the toughest working conditions but are the lowest paid across health care sectors. They face harrowing conditions, working alone and experiencing widespread violence. They travel the province to provide care for clients who have complex medical needs and rely on their skills.

"Ontario patients cannot afford to lose more nurses from VON, but they are being forced to leave their jobs for better-paying, safer work," says Ariss. "Ontario needs more – not less – nonprofit home care. VON home-care nurses administer medication, provide wound care, assist and educate family members and treat those with chronic conditions. They provide specialized care to Ontarians in their homes, saving the health-care system money and keeping people out of hospital."

As one of a very few non-profit home-care providers, VON needs consistent funding to continue providing high-quality care. Private, for-profit providers are notorious for cutting corners to maximize profit at the expense of care and patient outcomes.

"We won't accept the status quo," says Ariss. "Our VON nurses have the support and might of ONA members behind them in this round of negotiations. The bosses at VON and the Ford government should remember that when you pick a fight with any of us, you'll face us all."

ONA is the union representing more than 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

