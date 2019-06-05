PAX Appoints Tim Pellerin GM of Canada

Tim has more than 20 years of sales, marketing and executive experience with such leading organizations as Coca-Cola, Kimberly-Clark, and The Clorox Company. Prior to joining PAX, Tim served as the Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC). He was responsible for the evolution of the NSLC brand and provided strategic leadership in all marketing, advertising, merchandising initiatives, corporate social responsibility and consumer education. With a strong track record in organizational development and design, and using customer insights to deliver successful business performance, Tim is poised to successfully build and lead the PAX Labs organization in Canada.

"Tim has an exceptional record for building successful businesses by listening to consumers, said PAX CEO, Bharat Vasan. "PAX is investing in Canada. We are growing our team to work closely with licensed producers in each province to deliver the quality, control and predictability that our devices offer consumers."

"I am excited to be part of PAX Lab's expansion of its current footprint in the Canadian market - a market that is rapidly expanding and evolving," said Tim. "I have passion for the cannabis industry. My experience in the consumer packaged goods industry, and implementation of cannabis in the province of Nova Scotia aligns with the direction PAX needs to continue its growth trajectory in Canada."

PAX is a leader in the design and development of premium app-controlled vaporization technologies and devices. Headquartered in San Francisco, PAX has revolutionized the consumer experience through innovation and product design, and is committed to taking the guesswork out of cannabis with products that offer quality, transparency and predictability. PAX has sold more than 500,000 Era devices for oil concentrates and over one million devices in the flower vaporizer category. PAX is committed to its mission: establishing cannabis as a force for good. For more information, please visit paxvapor.com.

PAX Labs does not manufacture, produce or sell cannabis.

