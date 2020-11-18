"Benelux is a precious teammate," said Lyne St-Martin, Executive Director of the Lighthouse. "Its ability to adapt to the various situations that arise and how they may unfold is incredible. This dog plays a unique role with children living with complex care and those around them during challenging times."

The ground-breaking initiative is progressively implemented based on Mira Foundation's experience and researches conducted on the impact of human-animal bond in a health care setting such as stress reduction and increased comfort and social interactions.

The new resource is provided thanks to the generous funding of Mondou, Quebec's leader in the distribution of products, services and accessories for the health and well-being of pets.

About The Lighthouse, Children and Families

The Lighthouse, Children and Families is a non-profit organization offering palliative care to children with life-threatening disease and support services to their families throughout the illness, the end of life, and the grieving process.

To learn more or to make a donation: phare-lighthouse.com | 514-954-4848

SOURCE Le Phare, Enfants et Familles

For further information: and interviews: Patricia Laurence, Team leader, Advisor, Philanthropic Development and Communications, 514 787-5086, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.phare-lighthouse.com

