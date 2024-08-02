PAW PROSPER FURTHERS ITS MISSION WITH THE ACQUISITION OF WALKIN' PETS

New addition makes Paw Prosper the largest provider of pet mobility products worldwide

DENVER, Aug. 2, 2024 /CNW/ -- Paw Prosper, a pet health and wellness platform aimed at providing efficacious solutions to larger pet wellness challenges, is excited to announce that Walkin' Pets, longtime provider of pet wheelchairs and mobility support products, is now part of the Paw Prosper family of brands. Through this strategic addition, Paw Prosper continues to invest in its commitment to help pets stay healthy, recover quickly and age gracefully.

"This acquisition strengthens our ability to support the needs of mobility-challenged pets," states Ryan DeCaire, CEO of Paw Prosper. "With their portfolio of mobility support products and their extensive pet-loving community, Walkin' Pets will help us in our mission to ensure every pet parent has the tools, information, and resources they need to help their animal live a long, healthy, movement-filled life."

Walkin' Pets was founded in 2000 on the belief that a mobility problem does not need to be a critical, end-of-life decision. Through its products, education and resources, Walkin' Pets has grown to be a trusted resource for pet parents and a leader in mobility solutions. Located in Amherst, NH, Walkin' Pets has helped over 1.85 million aging, injured, and disabled dogs, cats, rabbits, goats, and other animals worldwide. With the support of Paw Prosper's extensive expertise, global footprint and deep partnerships, the goal is to help even more animals in the future.

"We are always excited when we can take another step towards addressing the challenges animals face as they age," says DeCaire. "It's what drives us every day and will continue to be our north star as we grow and innovate."

Paw Prosper is committed to ensuring uninterrupted service and support during this transition.

About Paw Prosper

Paw Prosper is focused on helping pets stay healthy, recover quickly and age gracefully. With a focus on truly efficacious solutions to the challenges of injury and aging, Paw Prosper aims to provide industry experts and pet parents alike with the products, tools and information they need to help pets overcome larger wellness challenges. Paw Prosper was established in 2022 and is based in Denver, Colorado with offices in Toronto, Canada; Branford, Connecticut; Englewood, Florida; and the Netherlands. For more information, go here .

About Walkin Pets

For over 20 years, Walkin' Pets has committed to making a difference for families and advocating for pets dealing with mobility challenges. Located in Amherst, NH, Walkin' Pets products have helped over 1.85 million aging, injured, and disabled pets worldwide. Walkin' Pets offers the tools and mobility solutions that pets need to live an active and healthy life. For more information, go here .

Media Contact:

Kathryn Groenewold

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Paw Prosper