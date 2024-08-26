WALKIN' PETS PARTNERS WITH THE MAN THAT RESCUES DOGS TO LAUNCH NEW BOOK 'HOME. MADE.'

Inspiring Memoir Features the TMTRD Sanctuary and the Wheelchair Mafia

DENVER, Aug. 26, 2024 /CNW/ -- Walkin' Pets, longtime provider of pet wheelchairs and dedicated supporter of The Man That Rescues Dogs (TMTRD) Sanctuary, is thrilled to announce the launch of Home. Made. - a new memoir written by sanctuary founder Michael J. Baines.

Launching on International Dog Day (Monday, August 26, 2024), the book is a deeply moving account of Baines' own life woven through with tales of the dogs he has rescued, highlighting the power dogs have to persevere and how they can inspire us to do the same.

Opened in 2017, the TMTRD Sanctuary, a rescue and rehabilitation center for stray and paralyzed dogs in Thailand, now has 1,000 dogs in its care, including 50 TikTok-famous paralyzed dogs affectionately nicknamed The Wheelchair Mafia. Walkin' Pets is proud to be the power behind the Wheelchair Mafia, having donated the wheelchairs necessary to keep this incredible group of dogs in motion.

'Home. Made.' is the debut publication of Witchcraft, a social impact production company that draws upon the art of storytelling and the power of books to generate awareness and revenue for nonprofit organizations through book royalties. With a staggering 70% of royalties being donated back to TMTRD, Walkin' Pets is partnering with the organization to ensure the launch is as successful as possible. Building from the viral success of the Wheelchair Mafia, the two organizations will work together to promote the launch across social media to garner attention and promote the fact that all purchases will be a direct donation to this incredible rescue.

"Walkin' Pets was founded on the belief that a mobility problem does not need to be a critical, end-of-life decision and the live-saving work being done at TMTRD is an inspiring reminder of that," says Ryan DeCaire, CEO of Paw Prosper. "We appreciate the important work Michael and his team are doing and are grateful for the ongoing opportunity to offer product and support in service of their mission."

"We are so thankful for the Walkin' Pets' donations that make the Wheelchair Mafia possible," says Michael Baines, founder of TMTRD Sanctuary. "We look forward to working together to launch Home.Made. and provide much needed funds to the sanctuary."

About Walkin' Pets

For over 20 years, Walkin' Pets has committed to making a difference for families and advocating for pets dealing with mobility challenges. Located in Amherst, NH, Walkin' Pets products have helped over 1.85 million aging, injured, and disabled pets worldwide. Walkin' Pets offers the tools and mobility solutions that pets need to live an active and healthy life. For more information, go here.

About The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation

Opened in 2017 and located just outside of Bangkok, Thailand, The Man That Rescues Dogs is a dog sanctuary that provides life-saving care to over 1,000 dogs and are home to The Wheelchair Mafia, a TikTok-famous group of nearly 50 handicapped dogs. Covering 8,000 sqm, the Sanctuary contains eight main shelters, a full-service clinic, specialized Care Units, a sterile quarantine section for new rescues and dogs with serious diseases, three hydrotherapy pools, and play and relaxation areas. For more information, go here.

Media Contact

Kathryn Groenewold

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Paw Prosper