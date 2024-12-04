– Landmark multi-year, multi-million-dollar partnership to support all six Northern Super League clubs –

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The Northern Super League, Canada's first professional women's soccer league, proudly announces Canadian Tire Corporation as a Founding Partner ahead of its inaugural season in April 2025. Reflecting Canadian Tire Corporation's continued commitment to advancing professional women's sports in Canada, this landmark multi-year, multi-million-dollar partnership represents a transformative step forward for the League, ensuring its growth, sustainability, and long-term impact on Canadian women's soccer (full partnership details below).

Central to this partnership is the introduction of the Home Field Advantage program, an innovative initiative dedicated to enhancing the athlete experience both on and off the field. Bolstered by funding and resources provided by Canadian Tire Corporation, the Home Field Advantage program will support players as they put down roots in new homes and communities across Canada, while also helping clubs optimize facilities as they prepare for the season ahead.

With a focus on league development and community support, this partnership builds on the existing ties and foundational work accomplished by both partners during the Project 8 development phase led by Northern Super League founder Diana Matheson.

"We are thrilled to officially welcome Canadian Tire Corporation as the Northern Super League's first Founding Partner," said Christina Litz, President of the Northern Super League. "When this league was just a dream, Canadian Tire Corporation was the first to step up and say, 'Count us in.' Their support made it possible for Diana Matheson to turn her vision into reality. This landmark partnership reaffirms their commitment to advancing the Northern Super League and inspiring the next generation of athletes across Canada. Canadian Tire Corporation has been there from day one, and now they are paving the way for the future of our league."

"From ideation to kick-off, Canadian Tire Corporation has been honoured to join the Northern Super League along this historic journey to create Canada's very own professional women's soccer league," said Kim Saunders, Vice President, Partnerships, Canadian Tire Corporation. "Guided by the inspiring vision of our league partners and exemplified through our collaboration with the Home Field Advantage program, we are proud to stand with the Northern Super League as a Founding Partner to further our commitment to championing women's professional sports and advancing gender equity as we strive to make life – and sport – better in Canada."

Paving the way for a historic moment in Canadian soccer history, key highlights of Northern Super League's partnership with Canadian Tire Corporation include:

Home Field Advantage Program : Annual funding for all Northern Super League clubs, dedicated to enhancing the athlete experience both on and off the field. Resources and support will be directed to helping new players settle into their new community while also assisting teams improve their facilities ahead of kick-off.

: Annual funding for all Northern Super League clubs, dedicated to enhancing the athlete experience both on and off the field. Resources and support will be directed to helping new players settle into their new community while also assisting teams improve their facilities ahead of kick-off. Broadcast and Branding Presence : Canadian Tire Corporation banners, including SportChek, Sports Experts, and Canadian Tire retail, will be prominently featured across Northern Super League platforms, including in Club stadiums during regular season and playoffs and during national broadcasts of matches on TSN, RDS, and CBC Sports. Canadian Tire Corporation will also collaborate with Northern Super League clubs and athletes to produce exclusive social and digital content.

: Canadian Tire Corporation banners, including SportChek, Sports Experts, and Canadian Tire retail, will be prominently featured across Northern Super League platforms, including in Club stadiums during regular season and playoffs and during national broadcasts of matches on TSN, RDS, and CBC Sports. Canadian Tire Corporation will also collaborate with Northern Super League clubs and athletes to produce exclusive social and digital content. League Sleeve Patch Partner - Canadian Tire's iconic red triangle will be proudly displayed on the left sleeve of every Northern Super League club jersey.

League Launch in 2025

The Northern Super League will kick off in April 2025 with six dynamic clubs representing key Canadian markets: Halifax Tides FC, Montreal Roses FC, Ottawa Rapid FC, AFC Toronto, Calgary Wild FC, and Vancouver Rise FC. Season ticket packages are now available at NSL.ca.

About the Northern Super League

The Northern Super League is Canada's first professional women's soccer league, launching in April 2025 with six founding clubs: Halifax Tides FC, Montreal Roses FC, Ottawa Rapid FC, AFC Toronto, Calgary Wild FC, and Vancouver Rise FC. Built by players and supporters, the League is rooted in global best practices and strives to champion Canadian excellence in sport, equity, and inclusion. For more information and updates, visit www.NSL.ca.

About Canadian Tire Corporation

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) (or "CTC"), is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions. Party City, PartSource and Gas+ are key parts of the Canadian Tire network. The Retail segment also includes Mark's, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players; and SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts and Atmosphere, which offer the best activewear brands. The Company's close to 1,700 retail and gasoline outlets are supported and strengthened by CTC's Financial Services division and the tens of thousands of people employed across Canada and around the world by CTC and its local dealers, franchisees and petroleum retailers. In addition, CTC owns and operates Helly Hansen, a leading technical outdoor brand based in Oslo, Norway. For more information, visit Corp.CanadianTire.ca

Media Contacts: NSL - Greg McIsaac, Junction Communications, [email protected], 416-458-3591; Canadian Tire Corporation - Meghann Cox, [email protected], 647-594-6433