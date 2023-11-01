PATTISON FOOD GROUP PARTNERS WITH VITACORE TO PROVIDE CANADA'S FIRST REUSABLE BAG RECYCLING PROGRAM

LANGLEY, BC, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - In a groundbreaking collaboration aimed at addressing the environmental impact of plastic bags, the Pattison Food Group has partnered with Vitacore's Planet Impact to launch an innovative reusable bag recycling program. This initiative reflects a shared commitment to sustainability, innovation, and responsible corporate citizenship.

Reusable Bag Recycling Bin (CNW Group/Vitacore Industries Inc) Canada's first reusable bag recycling program (CNW Group/Vitacore Industries Inc)

While the shift towards reusable bags in grocery stores across Canada has been a positive step, these bags are typically made from plastics such as polypropylene and have presented new environmental challenges. Existing recycling facilities are not equipped to process reusable bags, leaving Canadian consumers with an accumulation of bags that lack a proper recycling pathway. It is estimated that reusable polypropylene shopping bags must be reused 10-20 times to have a lower environmental impact than single-use plastic bags.

As part of its Planet Impact program, Vitacore has developed a scalable technology that enables efficient recycling of reusable bags and is partnering with the Pattison Food Group to launch this program to Canadians. In mid-November, the Pattison Food Group is installing reusable bag recycling receptacles in all stores and encouraging customers to bring any reusable bags to be recycled. The program will be available in all Pattison Food Group retail locations across western Canada including Save-On-Foods, Buy-Low Foods, Choices Market, Nature's Fare Markets, PriceSmart Foods, Nesters Market, and Quality Foods.

"The launch of our reusable bag recycling program is an example of Canadian innovation, collaboration, and leadership in addressing pressing environmental challenges," said Mikhail Moore, president of Vitacore. "Our partnership with the Pattison Food Group is a testament to our shared vision of a sustainable future. By addressing the environmental challenges posed by reusable bags, we can make a substantial impact and promote responsible consumer choices."

The Pattison Food Group, a recognized industry leader in sustainability, will exclusively launch and promote this program in partnership with Planet Impact. The objectives of the partnership align with the Pattison Food Group's commitment to environmental stewardship, including raising awareness of the program and engaging sustainability-conscious customers.

Currently, Canadians accumulate over 23 reusable bags per person annually, leading to an excess of more than 900,000,000 bags each year.

"We are thrilled to partner with Vitacore and lead the way in addressing the environmental challenges posed by reusable bags," said Darrell Jones, president of the Pattison Food Group. "This initiative aligns with our efforts to support the circular economy and our zero waste goals, while providing our customers with an option to responsibly dispose of their own reusable bags. It's important for our own sustainability journey to align with the needs and values of our customers, and this project is a great example of that."

About Pattison Food Group:

Established in 2021, the Pattison Food Group is a Jim Pattison business and Western Canada's leading provider of food and drugs. The Pattison Food Group includes Save-On-Foods, Buy-Low Foods, Quality Foods, Everything Wine, Pure Integrative Pharmacy, Imperial Distributors Canada Inc., and other Jim Pattison Group specialty and wholesale operations. Its businesses employ more than 30,000 team members in its nearly 300 food and drug retail locations and share a passion for giving back to the communities where they do business. Pattison Food Group businesses are leaders in customer service and innovation and are committed to achieving long-term growth.

About Vitacore and Planet Impact:

Born out of compassion, innovation, and a commitment to do our part, Vitacore strives to look at big problems with fresh eyes and a determination to find a better way. Vitacore launched the Planet Impact program in October 2023 with the aim of helping communities, businesses, governments, and individuals access effective, trustworthy recycling solutions, addressing the global challenge of hard-to-recycle materials and plastics.

SOURCE Vitacore Industries Inc

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Media Relations, (778) 366-3000, [email protected] or [email protected]