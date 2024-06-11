TORONTO, June 11, 2024 /CNW/ - PATRÓN Tequila, one of the world's leading premium tequilas, is inviting Canadians to experience a high energy collision of technology & artistry at PATRÓN 360° set to debut this summer for one weekend only in Toronto and Montreal. The party of the summer will offer tequila enthusiasts a portal to an exclusive escape out of the city and into the heart of Mexico. Step into the 88 x 88 foot dome and onto the sand to dance the night away in a sun-soaked paradise.

"PATRÓN Tequila is known for bringing uniquely luxurious and energetic experiences to consumers, and this summer we plan to live up to that reputation," said Rahel Lippert, Senior Brand Manager at PATRÓN Tequila. "We can't wait to bring this one-of-a-kind event to Canadians this summer and watch as guests are whisked away to a luxurious desert oasis in Mexico. PATRÓN 360° guarantees a truly one-of-a-kind experience."

PATRÓN 360° will be the ultimate summer party complete with live DJ sets from Kiinjo and premium PATRÓN cocktails, all while being surrounded by the luxurious and larger than life landscapes of Mexico. The immersive experience will bring guests along a journey of tradition and passion. With projection mapping technology, the dome interior will transform into a 360 immersive experience to call on all senses. Attendees will be whisked over fields of agave, then across the Mexican desert to indulge in a breathtaking sunset full of warmth and display of colours. An unforgettable night awaits at PATRÓN 360°.

Event dates below:

Montreal : July 12 – 13, 2024 from 9:00 PM – 2:00 AM

: – 13, 2024 from – Toronto : July 26 – 27, 2024 from 8:00 PM – 1:00 AM

Find more information and tickets available at www.patron360.com. Tickets start at $35 per person (plus tax). Must be legal provincial drinking age to attend and purchase tickets.

Each ticket includes:

Access to PATRÓN 360°

One (1) PATRÓN Ranch Water welcome cocktail

About PATRÓN Tequila

From hand-harvesting the highest-quality 100% Weber Blue Agave, to the traditional, time-honored distillation process and individual labeling, numbering, and inspection of each bottle, PATRÓN Tequila is crafted with meticulous precision and care. Though PATRÓN has grown to become one of the most recognized and respected luxury spirits brands in the world, it is still exclusively produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, in the same small batches and with the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship. For more information about PATRÓN Tequilas and Liqueurs, please visit www.patrontequila.com. The perfect way to enjoy PATRÓN is responsibly.

PATRÓN is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

