Patriot One Technologies Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Martin Cronin, Chief Executive Officer, Patriot One Technologies Inc. (PAT), joined Michael Kousaie, Vice-President, Strategy and Product Innovation, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Patriot One Technologies Inc. is a security systems developer that commercializes radar detection technology to detect concealed weapons. Patriot One Technologies Inc. graduated and commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on April 9, 2019.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited