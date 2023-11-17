PATRICK OLAND BECOMES CHAIR OF CANADIAN MANUFACTURERS AND EXPORTERS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters (CME) is delighted to announce the appointment of Patrick Oland, Chief Financial Officer, Moosehead Breweries Limited, to Chair of its national board of directors.

Mr. Oland succeeds Elise Maheu, Vice President, Government Affairs, United States and Canada, 3M Canada Company, who has served as Chair since 2021, after joining the board in 2015.

His appointment was announced by the organization's national board last week following its Annual Manufacturing Conference held in Ottawa.

"Patrick brings a wealth of experience and business acumen to this important position," said Dennis Darby, President and CEO of CME. "We are thrilled that he will be at the helm during this critical time in Canada's manufacturing history. I would also like to thank Elise, who has helped steer our national association with so much passion and expertise for nearly 10 years."

Mr. Oland first joined CME's board in 2017, serving as a Vice Chair. As Chair, he will focus on ensuring CME continues to work to enhance the country's competitive position through effective policy advocacy with all levels of government and value-added training programs.

"I am honoured to serve as Chair of CME. The organization plays a critical role in helping Canadian manufacturers succeed in today's challenging global environment," he said. "As a member of a sixth-generation family brewing business, I am a big believer in our ability as a country to compete against the best."

Ms. Maheu will continue to serve on the board as Past Chair.

"Serving as the Chair of one of Canada's largest and most influential business associations has been an immense privilege," she said. "I am deeply proud of the work and exemplary leadership demonstrated by CME over the past years, consistently reminding us, as manufacturers, of our pivotal role in the economy and the ongoing significance we hold as we transition towards the future."

Manufacturers across the country are facing numerous challenges, including labour shortages, rising business costs, rapid technological advancements, and changes to the regulatory environment.

Many of these issues were discussed last week at CME's three-day national conference and AGM. A new report, "Manufacturing Our Future", was also released at the conference. It outlines how government can work together with industry to develop and implement a comprehensive national strategy for advanced manufacturing. The report includes 22 recommendations organized under the following four pillars:

Expanding and upskilling Canada's manufacturing workforce. Stimulating innovation, investment, and the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies. Encouraging domestic manufacturing production and value-added exports. Speeding up and expanding clean technology incentives to help manufacturers adapt to and advance Canada's climate change plan.



The full report can be found here .

Learn more about Patrick Oland

Patrick Oland is a senior executive with over 30 years of manufacturing industry cross-functional experience. He possesses expertise in financial reporting, budgeting, planning and analysis, internal control, audit/tax, treasury, pension/benefits, risk management, regulatory, technology and procurement, as well as extensive governance leadership experience across multiple organizations, including Moosehead Breweries Limited (Director, Corporate Secretary, Pension Committee Member), Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters - NB Advisory Board (Chair), Saint John Development Corporation (Board Member & Treasurer), Saint John Regional Hospital Corporation (Board Chair), and Touchstone School (Board Chair). Prior to joining Moosehead Breweries, he was an Audit Associate at PwC in Toronto.

ABOUT CANADIAN MANUFACTURERS & EXPORTERS (CME)

From the first industrial boom in Canada, CME has advocated for and represented member interests. 150 years strong, CME has earned an extensive and effective track record of working for and with 2,500 leading companies nationwide. More than 85 per cent of CME's members are SMEs and collectively account for an estimated 82 per cent of total manufacturing production and 90 per cent of Canada's exports.

SOURCE Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters

For further information: Jane Taber, Vice President, Public Affairs NATIONAL Public Relations, C: 902-209-9512 | [email protected]