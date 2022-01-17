MONTREAL, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Having already contracted JRTech Solutions in 2013 to deploy its 21 stores with Pricer LCD labels, Patrick Morin, a leading Quebec Hardware chain, has once again, chosen JRTech Solutions as its electronic shelf label solutions provider.

JRTech will upgrade the Patrick Morin chain and future stores to be outfitted with Pricer's SmartTAG™ graphic electronic shelf labels (ESL).

Patrick Morin will also be transitioning its on-premise ESL software solution to Pricer Plaza™, Pricer's cloud-based SaaS solution. Furthermore, the hardware chain will be testing Pricer's AI-driven ShelfVision™ solution to deal with planogram compliance and inventory management. The upgrade of all existing stores will be completed by Q1 of 2024 with as many as 20 more stores to follow by 2027.

Patrick Morin's original LCD labels still have years of battery life left in them despite having been installed since 2013. The decision to upgrade to Pricer's SmartTAG graphic labels was based on already having achieved an ROI on the original system years ago and to position Patrick Morin to upgrade its promotional and operational capacity. The original LCD ESLs will be collected as part of JRTech's eco-recycling program.

"Although we were already working with JRTech Solutions and Pricer ESLs with great success, it was still important for us to do our due-diligence in testing other solutions on the market before deciding to upgrade our existing stores with fully graphic electronic shelf labels," remarks Daniel Lampron, Vice-President and CEO of Patrick Morin inc. "After testing the leading radio-based ESL solution on the market, there was absolutely no comparison with the value, speed, and reliability of Pricer's ESLs and infrared communication platform. Coupled with JRTech's outstanding service over the last eight years, our decision was very simple."

"Patrick Morin was an innovator in driving the hardware vertical toward adopting electronic shelf labels," claims Diego Mazzone, President and CEO of JRTech Solutions Inc. "This renewed vote of confidence from Patrick Morin underscores the reason why our Pricer digital labels are installed in over 99% of the North American hardware retail market already using electronic shelf labels. By adopting our Pricer Plaza SaaS solution along with testing Pricer's revolutionary ShelfVision technology, Patrick Morin is proving once again to be an innovator in phygitalizing the retail landscape."

About Patrick Morin

Founded in 1960, Patrick Morin is recognized as a leader in the construction and renovation industry in Quebec, providing quality products and services to consumers and contractors. The company has 1,700 employees. For further information, visit www.patrickmorin.com.

About JRTech Solutions Inc.

JRTech Solutions Inc. is a privately held corporation, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. JRTech Solutions Inc. is the leading Canadian Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) provider and the largest distributor of Pricer Electronic Shelf Labels in North America, involved in over 700 store installations with Pricer ESL technology since 2008. JRTech Solutions has the largest installation base of ESLs within the hardware industry with over 200 full-store installations. For further information, visit www.jrtechsolutions.com.

About Pricer

Pricer AB is a leading global technology company serving the rapidly growing smart retail market with in-store digital solutions that enhance both store performance and the shopping experience. Through electronic shelf labels, advanced technology, such as optical wireless communication and AI, and continuous innovation, Pricer offers the foundation for in-store communication and efficiency. The industry leading Pricer platform delivers benefits from 30 years of deployment experience and is fast, robust, interconnectable and scalable. Pricer was founded in Sweden in 1991 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, visit www.pricer.com.

